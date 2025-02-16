More than 3,500 Hartlepool United fans were inside the Prestige Group Stadium to watch their side's frustrating goalless draw with relegation-threatened Maidenhead on Saturday. While supporters had hoped Pools would use the game to close the gap between themselves and the top seven, their play-off dreams were all but extinguished following a disappointing stalemate, their seventh goalless draw of the season. The Magpies went close through Casey Pettit, who crashed an effort against the crossbar, but Pools should have won the game in added time when teenage defender Louis Stephenson fluffed his lines from close range. Here's a look at some of the best fan photos from a frustrating afternoon for Pools supporters.