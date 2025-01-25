There were more than 3,500 Hartlepool United fans inside the Prestige Group Stadium to support their side against Woking on Saturday. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our fan gallery?

More than 3,500 Hartlepool United fans were inside the Prestige Group Stadium on Saturday, hoping to see their side take another step towards the play-offs against Woking. While supporters did get to see new signings Reyes Cleary and Sam Folarin, who both came off the bench to make their debuts in the second half, Pools were made to settle for a point for the seventh time in their last 14 National League matches. Woking had Chinwike Okoli sent off 36 minutes into his debut after he hauled down Mani Dieseruvwe as the striker went through on goal but the visitors struggled to make the most of their man advantage and went behind when David Ferguson turned Harry Beautyman's ball into his own net nine minutes into the second half. The hosts drew level 10 minutes later when Luke Charman's glancing header nestled into the far corner but Pools were unable to find a winner, despite new man Cleary clipping the crossbar from the edge of the box. Here's a look at some of the best fan photos from a disappointing afternoon at the Prestige Group Stadium.