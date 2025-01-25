There were more than 3,500 Hartlepool United fans inside the Prestige Group Stadium to support their side against Woking on Saturday. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our fan gallery?
1. It was a frustrating afternoon for Pools
There were more than 3,500 Hartlepool United fans inside the Prestige Group Stadium to support their side against Woking on Saturday. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our fan gallery? Photo: Frank Reid
2. These fans watch on from the terraces
There were more than 3,500 Hartlepool United fans inside the Prestige Group Stadium to support their side against Woking on Saturday. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our fan gallery? Photo: Frank Reid
3. This supporter heads for his seat
There were more than 3,500 Hartlepool United fans inside the Prestige Group Stadium to support their side against Woking on Saturday. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our fan gallery? Photo: Frank Reid
4. It was a beautiful afternoon in glorious Hartlepool
There were more than 3,500 Hartlepool United fans inside the Prestige Group Stadium to support their side against Woking on Saturday. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our fan gallery? Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.