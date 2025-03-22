With the international break in full swing, Pools rode the wave of a bumper crowd as fans celebrated Non-League Day, a chance to showcase all that football outside the top four divisions has to offer. While the form guide might have suggested Pools could be in for another long afternoon, Anthony Limbrick's side were at it from the off as they ended a run of eight games without a win to put to bed their fears of getting dragged into a relegation battle. Pools went ahead when Gary Madine scored for the first time in eight games after just four minutes but were pegged back in the 20th minute when former Darlington frontman Jacob Hazel notched his eighth goal in his last 13 matches. Mani Dieseruvwe fired Pools back in front four minutes later, his 14th goal of the season, before Reyes Cleary and Jamie Miley made sure of the points in the second half. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our fan gallery?