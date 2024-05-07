It's been an emotional ride for Hartlepool United fans so far this season.It's been an emotional ride for Hartlepool United fans so far this season.
It's been an emotional ride for Hartlepool United fans so far this season.

60 of our best pictures of Hartlepool United fans watching games during the 2023/24 season

It was an emotional season for Pools fans.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 10:26 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 08:51 BST

Pools began life back in the National League, suffering plenty of defeats to forget as the club readjusted to life back in non-league football.

It never really got going as Pools finished well off the pace.

It saw Kevin Phillips come and go quickly with new manager Daryll Sarll the man now charged with getting Pools charging once again.

Here we take a look at some of the fans who watched the boys up and down the land in a season perhaps to be remembered, but for all the wrong reasons.

Take a look at this gallery and see who you know.

Get more Pools news, here.

Hartlepool United fans ahead of the defeat to Barnet on 5th August 2023.

1. Barnet 3 Pools 2

Hartlepool United fans ahead of the defeat to Barnet on 5th August 2023. Photo: Frank Reid

Hartlepool United fans ahead of the defeat to Barnet on 5th August 2023.

2. Barnet 3 Pools 2

Hartlepool United fans ahead of the defeat to Barnet on 5th August 2023. Photo: Frank Reid

Hartlepool United fans ahead of the defeat to Barnet on 5th August 2023.

3. Barnet 3 Pools 2

Hartlepool United fans ahead of the defeat to Barnet on 5th August 2023. Photo: Frank Reid

Hartlepool United fans ahead of the defeat to Barnet on 5th August 2023.

4. Barnet 3 Pools 2

Hartlepool United fans ahead of the defeat to Barnet on 5th August 2023. Photo: Frank Reid

