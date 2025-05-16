If and when a takeover does indeed go through, then Pools will need to move fast to strengthen their squad this summer. Here's some of the players they might be interested in.
1. Josh Lundstram
Has found himself on the fringes of the Oldham side of late and could be keen on a move. Scored a stunning volley against Pools on New Year's Day and has made 40 appearances this term. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Max Ehmer
The experienced defender was released by Gillingham earlier in the week having made 439 appearances for the Kent outfit over three separate spells. At 33, should still have something to offer. Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Kenton Richardson
The former Pools man has gone from strength to strength since leaving the club, maturing into an imposing and assured central-defender. Pools could look to take advantage of the chaotic situation at Gateshead by bringing the 25-year-old back to Victoria Park. Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Reece Smith
The 23-year-old is frequently linked with a move away from Maidenhead, where he came through the ranks and has scored 24 goals in 162 games. The attacker looks almost certain to leave York Road this summer after the Magpies were relegated from the National League. A talented and technical attacking-midfielder, Smith would add quality and poise to the Pools squad. Photo: subm