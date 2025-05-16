If and when a takeover does indeed go through, then Pools will need to move fast to strengthen their squad this summer. Here's some of the players they might be interested in.placeholder image
If and when a takeover does indeed go through, then Pools will need to move fast to strengthen their squad this summer. Here's some of the players they might be interested in.

7 more players potential new Hartlepool United owners could target this summer - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 16th May 2025, 11:44 BST
Hartlepool United are facing an uncertain future as the ongoing takeover saga rumbles on.

If and when a takeover does indeed go through, then Pools will need to move fast to strengthen their squad this summer. Here's some of the players they might be interested in.

Has found himself on the fringes of the Oldham side of late and could be keen on a move. Scored a stunning volley against Pools on New Year's Day and has made 40 appearances this term.

1. Josh Lundstram

Has found himself on the fringes of the Oldham side of late and could be keen on a move. Scored a stunning volley against Pools on New Year's Day and has made 40 appearances this term. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The experienced defender was released by Gillingham earlier in the week having made 439 appearances for the Kent outfit over three separate spells. At 33, should still have something to offer.

2. Max Ehmer

The experienced defender was released by Gillingham earlier in the week having made 439 appearances for the Kent outfit over three separate spells. At 33, should still have something to offer. Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
The former Pools man has gone from strength to strength since leaving the club, maturing into an imposing and assured central-defender. Pools could look to take advantage of the chaotic situation at Gateshead by bringing the 25-year-old back to Victoria Park.

3. Kenton Richardson

The former Pools man has gone from strength to strength since leaving the club, maturing into an imposing and assured central-defender. Pools could look to take advantage of the chaotic situation at Gateshead by bringing the 25-year-old back to Victoria Park. Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
The 23-year-old is frequently linked with a move away from Maidenhead, where he came through the ranks and has scored 24 goals in 162 games. The attacker looks almost certain to leave York Road this summer after the Magpies were relegated from the National League. A talented and technical attacking-midfielder, Smith would add quality and poise to the Pools squad.

4. Reece Smith

The 23-year-old is frequently linked with a move away from Maidenhead, where he came through the ranks and has scored 24 goals in 162 games. The attacker looks almost certain to leave York Road this summer after the Magpies were relegated from the National League. A talented and technical attacking-midfielder, Smith would add quality and poise to the Pools squad. Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice