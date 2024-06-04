All the arrivals and departures in the National League so far this summer.All the arrivals and departures in the National League so far this summer.
All the arrivals and departures in the National League so far this summer.

A look at every single National League side's summer transfer business so far

By Robbie Stelling
Published 4th Jun 2024, 11:36 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2024, 11:53 BST
Some sections of the Hartlepool United fanbase have voiced their concern and frustration at their side's perceived lack of initial activity in the transfer window, especially compared to some of their National league rivals. But is this fair? Have Pools fallen behind? And which sides have made the fastest starts? Take a look here.

In truth, the picture is far more complicated.

While some teams, such as Barnet, York and Woking have, admittedly, got a lot of their business done early, there are a lot of sides in a similar position to Pools.

Take a look below.

In: Ethan Mitchell (Wigan, free), Bryce Hosannah (Wrexham, free). Out: Luke Conlan (Cliftonville, free), Pierce Bird (Eastbourne Borough, free), Sam Graham, Danny Whitehead (Macclesfield, free), Ashley Hunter, Joe Rowley, Tom Walker (Radcliffe, free), Chris Neal, Kieran Glynn (Scarborough, free).

1. AFC Fylde

In: Lucas Weaver (Colne). Out: Mitch Hancox, Dior Angus, Tom Jones, George Burroughs, Dan Mooney, Liam Brockbank, Joey Jones.

2. Altrincham

In: Pat Nash (Farnham, free), Haydon Vaughan (Bracknell, free), Emmanuel Maja (Banbury, free). Out: Ethan Burnett, Stuart O'Keefe, Zain Walker (Welling, free), Tommy Willard, Alex MacAllister, Jasper Sheik, Finlay Westen, Cian Harries (Woking, free).

3. Aldershot Town

In: Joe Grimwood (Braintree, free), Joe Rye (Worthing, free), Nik Tavares (Dagenham and Redbridge, free), Nick Hayes (Ipswich, free), Rhys Browne (Woking, free), Jermaine Francis (Chelmsford), Finley Wilkinson (Hitchin), Joe Kizzi (Sutton, undisclosed). Out: Connor Stevens (Chesham, free), Dale Gorman (Woking, free), Ben Wynter (Woking, free), Laurie Walker, Sam Granville, Moussa Diarra, Gary Hooper, Courtney Senior.

4. Barnet

