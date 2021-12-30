But while 2021 has proved another challenging year for many, it will be a year Pools supporters will look back on fondly for the rest of their lives.

That day in Bristol will be etched into the club’s history books as Pools announced their return to the Football League in the most dramatic manner.

Luke Armstrong, who scored the opening goal against Torquay United, and Brad James, who saved the all important spot kick in the shootout, may no longer be with Pools but their names will remain in folklore at the Suit Direct Stadium.

It's been a 2021 to remember for Hartlepool United after their promotion back to the Football League. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

And it was Armstrong who kicked off the year with the club’s first goal in a 3-1 win over Wealdstone, a win which at the time saw Pools second in the National League table.

But any ambitions of promotion were still very much futile at that stage with Pools eight points adrift of top spot in the division.

Rhys Oates inspired Pools to a big win over title chasing Sutton United in early February to register what was Pools’ fifth straight home success. Little did they know then just how formidable the form would become at the Suit Direct Stadium in 2021.

But while Pools were winning at home, it was their away form which was really hindering their prospects of competing for that solitary automatic promotion spot in the National League.

Dave Challinor guided Hartlepool United back to the Football League before his controversial decision to leave the club in November. Picture by FRANK REID

It wasn’t until the fifth time of asking Dave Challinor’s side would register three points on their travels and it was an important one over rivals Torquay as Luke Molyneux’s strike went some way to atoning for a harrowing 5-0 reverse earlier in the season.

Five draws in eight stymied Pools somewhat as we headed towards the final stretch of the season. Challinor’s side remained in contention, albeit having played a number of games more than their promotion rivals.

But Pools delivered a statement of intent in mid-April, racing into a 7-0 lead over Wealdstone thanks to a hat-trick from the inspired short-term signing of striker Richie Bennett. It was Pools’ 15th game unbeaten and kept them top of the league and part of a race which was seemingly going to go right down to the wire.

The unbeaten run would last just one more game, however, as following a comfortable win over Chesterfield, Pools slipped to defeat at Bromley before losing their immaculate home record a week later in a surprise defeat to Maidenhead United.

Graeme Lee was appointed the new manager of Hartlepool United in December. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

It ended a run where Pools had taken 37 points from the last 39 available on home soil and all but ended their hopes of winning the National League title.

At that stage few would have backed Pools to go the distance in the play-offs.

One; because it’s Hartlepool and things like that don’t happen to Hartlepool, do they?

Two; despite an incredible run of form which gave them a chance at automatic promotion Pools ended the season with three defeats in five and were pitted against a team in Bromley, who they hadn’t beaten in both league meetings.

But any doubts as to whether Challinor would be able to galvanise his squad were quickly diminished within 25 minutes of the play-off eliminator as Pools pretty much ended the game as a contest with a breathtaking performance to race into a 3-0 lead, courtesy of the outstanding Oates and Armstrong.

Victory over Bromley was just one hurdle of three however and the next seemed a fairly sizeable one against a Stockport County side who had not lost for 18 games.

Oates was the man of the moment again though as he found the corner from distance to send Pools to the promotion final and give them a shot at ending their four year hiatus from the Football League, something which they would do the hard way, of course.

It was never going to be plain sailing for Pools upon their return to the Football League. Throw in the disappointing loss of goalscoring duo Oates and Armstrong and Challinor’s side were up against it from the off.

But they seemed to make light work of things, particularly at home.

Yet you never quite know what can happen in football and with Pools in League Two play-off contention, Challinor shocked the club by taking the decision to move on and drop back down a level to Stockport.

It felt like the end of an era. For all that Challinor has done for the club, to bow out so abruptly hurt.

But there can be no denying Challinor has been a huge part of a special year for the club.

A year which has concluded with new manager Graeme Lee looking to take over where his predecessor left off, at least where Covid-19 will allow.

Pools have played 28 games at the Suit Direct Stadium this year, 11 of which were behind closed doors, where the only acoustics were those of player grumbles and commentary shouts, they have won 19 of them.

The return of Pools supporters for the final day of the National League campaign was a special occasion, albeit in limited numbers.

The opening day of the League Two campaign in August struck an even bigger chord - not least because Pools got over the line with an 88th minute Gavan Holohan winner. It just felt right.

The Pools fans have got their club back in 2021, of that there can be no doubt.

It seems hard to believe it was six months ago since that day in June.

When Matt Buse’s penalty was pushed onto the bar and the 3,000 Poolies inside Ashton Gate erupted, it was a cry of relief and joy all rolled into one.

Pools were back at last.

