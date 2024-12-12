Hartlepool United boss Lennie Lawrence admits influential attacker Adam Campbell is a doubt for this weekend's trip to Southend after sustaining a groin strain.

Campbell has started seven of the last eight league games under Lawrence but was excluded from the squad in midweek as Pools took on Tamworth in the FA Trophy.

The 29-year-old has been integral to Pools' turnaround in form under Lawrence, impressing with his tireless work out of possession and providing an important link between the midfield and Mani Dieseruvwe.

Pools are hopeful the former Crawley forward will be fit enough to travel to Essex and Lawrence confirmed he expects Campbell to train on Thursday.

"He'll train on Thursday," he said.

"No one's ruled out, but I can't categorically say they're available either.

"Joe Grey should be fine, we gave him a rest on Tuesday.

"Adam Campbell and Luke Charman, those are the two who I can't say are definitely going to be in the side, but I'm hoping they will be available."