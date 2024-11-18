Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence refused to rule out the possibility of deploying Adam Campbell in a deeper role again after the versatile attacker impressed in central-midfield during Saturday's draw with Eastleigh.

Lawrence was forced to shuffle his pack a quarter of an hour into the contest after Dan Dodds was sent off following a reckless challenge on former Southampton man Jake Vokins.

The versatile Nathan Sheron slotted in at right-back while Campbell dropped into midfield, partnering Nicky Featherstone as Pools lined up in a 4-4-1 formation and made life difficult for the visitors.

Campbell looked well suited to the deeper midfield role, impressing in possession and winning the ball back high up the pitch on a number of occasions.

The 29-year-old set Pools on the attack just moments after Dodds had been dismissed when he stole possession on the halfway line and did something similar in the second half after he picked Angel Waruih's pocket.

The former Newcastle, Darlington and Gateshead man's preferred position is in-behind the striker but Campbell has found himself fulfilling a number of different roles since returning to Pools this summer.

The attacker arrived after helping Crawley win the unlikeliest of promotions to League One, scoring seven goals in 48 games and starting in the play-off final at Wembley, but struggled to settle under outspoken manager Darren Sarll.

Sarll moved him to the left flank following an injury to Luke Charman while the former Stevenage, Yeovil and Woking manager's direct brand of football did not seem designed to get the best out of the diminutive Campbell.

It took him 12 games to score his first Pools goal, lashing home a late leveller in an FA Cup tie against Brackley, and he hinted at his unhappiness in an explosive post-match interview when he said his spell at the club had been the most frustrating of his career.

Sarll was sacked less than a week later and Campbell has begun to come into his own under Lennie Lawrence, scoring his first league goal and starting all five games under the veteran boss.

While Campbell would probably still prefer to play as a number 10, his performance in a deeper midfield role was one of his best since signing for Pools and the versatile forward fulfilled a similar role at Crawley last season.

With Nathan Sheron set to move to right-back to deputise for the suspended Dan Dodds, Pools will need to reconsider their midfield options.

The returning Jack Hunter looks the likeliest candidate to step in for Sheron but perhaps Campbell's performance has given Lawrence food for thought, with the manager admitting he wouldn't discount the possibility of playing Campbell in midfield again in future.

"I thought he was excellent," he said.

"I wouldn't dismiss the idea of using him there again.

"I was thinking about moving him wide but he did very well in there.

"The fact that he came off was nothing to do with his performance, I thought his contribution was superb. We just needed some fresh legs in there.

"I was well pleased with him."