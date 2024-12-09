"I feel like there's still more to come from him but he has done well and deservedly kept his spot in the side."

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has hailed the performances of Adam Campbell.

The diminutive attacker arrived at Pools this summer as something of a marquee signing having helped Crawley win the unlikeliest of promotions to League One last season.

However, the 29-year-old found things difficult under outspoken former manager Darren Sarll.

Campbell struggled after being shifted out to the left while Sarll's style of play did not seem designed to bring the best out of the versatile forward.

Campbell has started seven of the last eight matches and impressed with his tireless work off the ball and growing influence in possession.

The former Newcastle, Darlington and Gateshead was taken off at half time twice and described his time under Sarll as the most frustrating of his career during an explosive post-match interview after scoring his first Pools goal in the FA Cup.

Campbell has started to rediscover his best form since veteran Lennie Lawrence replaced Sarll in October.

The attacker has started seven of the eight matches under Lawrence, scoring twice and impressing with his work out of possession.

Campbell has produced a number of excellent performances since Limbrick was appointed as the club's new head coach last month, causing Solihull Moors all sorts of problems with his pressing and hitting the post in the lead-up to Gary Madine's goal against Fylde.

The frontman has had to work hard to keep Anthony Mancini, who is still to start a game since Lawrence replaced Sarll, at bay and Limbrick was full of praise for Campbell's much-improved recent form.

"He's a good footballer, there's no doubt about that," he said.

"I think his numbers are starting to improve in terms of assists and goals.

"I think he's pressed really well out of possession, you can see that at Solihull.

"He's got really clever movement and he picks up pockets of space.

"I feel like there's still more to come from him but he has done well and deservedly kept his spot in the side."