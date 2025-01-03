Adam Smith: Hartlepool United goalkeeper set to sign new contract
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 32-year-old, who trained with Pools throughout the summer, signed in August on an initial deal until January, reuniting with then-manager Darren Sarll.
Smith started the season as back-up to Joel Dixon but got his chance after Dixon was injured in the first half of the goalless draw with Braintree at the end of August.
The former Northampton, Yeovil and Bristol Rovers stopper started the next six matches and was appointed as the club's goalkeeping coach following the departure of Paul Woolston.
Smith lost his place to Leicester loanee Brad Young in late September but was restored to the side last month after impressing Lennie Lawrence with a commanding performance against Tamworth in the FA Trophy.
The experienced goalkeeper has started the last four National League games, keeping a clean sheet on his return to the side against Southend and producing a superb fingertip save to deny Mike Fondop-Talum as Pools beat in-form Oldham on New Year's Day.
However, there were fears that might have been Smith's last game in Pools colours, with his contract coming to an end on January 1.
Yet Lawrence assuaged fans' fears in an interview with BBC Radio Tees Sport after the match, confirming that Smith had agreed a new deal to keep him at the Prestige Group Stadium until the end of the season.
"He'll sign, it's all agreed," he said.
"He'll extend to the end of the season, that's good.
"That save was the last big moment of the game, he was very good."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.