Hartlepool United goalkeeper Adam Smith is set to sign a new contract to remain at the club, manager Lennie Lawrence has confirmed.

The 32-year-old, who trained with Pools throughout the summer, signed in August on an initial deal until January, reuniting with then-manager Darren Sarll.

Smith started the season as back-up to Joel Dixon but got his chance after Dixon was injured in the first half of the goalless draw with Braintree at the end of August.

The former Northampton, Yeovil and Bristol Rovers stopper started the next six matches and was appointed as the club's goalkeeping coach following the departure of Paul Woolston.

Smith, who produced a superb fingertip save to deny Oldham's Mike Fondop on New Year's Day, is set to sign a new contract at Pools.

Smith lost his place to Leicester loanee Brad Young in late September but was restored to the side last month after impressing Lennie Lawrence with a commanding performance against Tamworth in the FA Trophy.

However, there were fears that might have been Smith's last game in Pools colours, with his contract coming to an end on January 1.

Yet Lawrence assuaged fans' fears in an interview with BBC Radio Tees Sport after the match, confirming that Smith had agreed a new deal to keep him at the Prestige Group Stadium until the end of the season.

"He'll sign, it's all agreed," he said.

"He'll extend to the end of the season, that's good.

"That save was the last big moment of the game, he was very good."