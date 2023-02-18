Josh Umerah of Hartlepool United and Alex Pearce of AFC Wimbledon battle for the ball. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)

Kemp’s stunning start to his Hartlepool career continued as he scored twice in the final 20 minutes at the Cherry Red Records Stadium to snatch what seemed an unlikely point for Keith Curle’s side.

Pools found themselves 2-0 down thanks to goals from Ali Al-Hamadi and Diallang Jaiyesimi with the game seemingly drifting away.

That was until Kemp stepped up to curl in yet another exceptional free kick to get Pools back in the game before the MK Dons loanee would meet David Ferguson’s stoppage time cross to claim a point.

Curle was returning to a familiar part of the world having spent three years as a player, and a captain, around 200-yards from here at Wimbledon’s old Plough Lane.

Curle spoke glowingly about his time as part of the ‘Crazy Gang’ but he brought his Hartlepool side here looking to further dent his old club’s play-off aspirations whilst boosting Hartlepool’s survival chances.

After Jamie Sterry’s red card against Crewe Alexandra in midweek, Curle had a decision to make defensively - much of which will have been determined by the fitness of Peter Hartley.

As it happens, Hartley was fit to return following a foot injury picked up in the win over Doncaster Rovers as he replaced Sterry to slot into the heart of defence with Dan Dodds moving over to right wing-back in place of Sterry.

Hartley was flanked at centre-back by Edon Pruti and Arsenal’s Taylor Foran who kept his spot in the starting line-up after an encouraging first start for the club.

Hartley’s return was one of three changes from the 2-0 defeat at Crewe as Mohamad Sylla returned to the midfield in place of January recruit Oliver Finney for his first start in a month with Connor Jennings fit enough to start alongside PFA fans’ player of the month for January, Josh Umerah.

Jennings replaced Jack Hamilton who dropped out of Curle’s match day squad altogether, as did Joe Grey as free agent signing Leon Clarke was handed a place on the substitutes bench.

Clarke joined earlier in the week following a trial period having been without a club since his time with Bristol Rovers came to an end last season.

And with Wimbledon having scored just one in the last six league games heading into the meeting with Hartlepool, this might have been targeted as another opportunity for Curle’s side to pick up some much-needed points in their battle against the drop.

Having said that, Johnnie Jackson’s side had also conceded just one in those six games with goalkeeper Nik Tzanev having kept five clean sheets already in 2023 - only bettered in the entire Football League by Bolton Wanderers’ James Trafford.

That hinted it may have been a tight game at the Cherry Red Records Stadium with the first goal likely to be significant.

And, encouragingly, it was Hartlepool who threatened that opening goal the more in the early exchanges.

Jennings looked to channel his inner-David Beckham when spotting Tzanev off his line from all of 40-yards but saw his ambitious effort drift narrowly over the bar with the Wimbledon goalkeeper worried.

And Jennings was involved again 10 minutes later when he won back possession from Wales international Chris Gunter to release Umerah.

But having gone four games without a goal, Umerah overlooked what was perhaps the better option of Kemp advancing beyond him as he dragged an effort wide of the post.

Hartlepool were forcing the home side into some mistakes in the opening quarter of the game with Umerah this time pinching away from Alex Woodyard to find Kemp on the edge of the area but Armani Little had covered well.

The home side did threaten somewhat on the break as Jaiyesimi and the lively Ethan Chislett combined to find leading scorer Josh Davison who headed just wide of Jakub Stolarczyk’s post.

Chislett became the main threat for the home side, finding pockets of space in and around the penalty area before Little would bring a save from Stolarczyk from distance.

Hartlepool were retreating further as the half wore on before they were punished by Al-Hamadi.

Lee Brown was found in space on the left and was able to advance to the byline before picking out a cross where Al-Hamadi was able to find space in-between the Hartlepool defence and nod home ahead of Pruti into the far corner.

The home side were in the ascendancy as both Chislett and Jaiyesimi both curled off target with Hartlepool, in the end, pleased to hear the half-time whistle.

Curle, perhaps knowing the significance of this game, made a change at the break as defender Pruti was withdrawn for Clarke to make his debut and a first appearance since May.

And the 38-year-old showed one or two glimpses of linking up with Umerah and Jennings as Pools started on the front foot with Jennings testing Tzanev from distance.

But much like in the first half Hartlepool’s advances were stopped in their tracks as Wimbledon found a crucial second eight minutes into the half.

Chislett, who had been the danger for Jackson’s side was allowed to advance towards goal and curl on target where Stolarczyk could only parry into the path of Jaiyesimi who could barely miss.

At that stage it felt a long way back for Pools who looked deflated and in desperate need of a spark.

And with the game drifting Hartlepool found that spark through loan star Kemp after Umerah won a free kick.

Having opened his Hartlepool account seven days ago from a similar position, Kemp curled a delightful free kick into the top corner of Tzanev’s goal to hand Pools a lifeline.

The goal invigorated Curle’s side who saw a good opening on the counter as Dodds drove from right-back into midfield and found Clarke but his cross was cleared before Pools did create the opportunity they would have been hoping for.

Jennings found Ferguson on the left who whipped in an excellent cross to the near post where Umerah had got in front of Paul Kalambayi but Hartlepool’s talisman could only head wide.

Wimbledon were able to stifle Hartlepool's advances and almost added a third themselves when substitute Harry Pell volleyed wide.

But deep into six minutes of added time the unlikely Kemp popped up with a header to rescue a point.

AFC Wimbledon XI: Tzanev, Gunter, Brown, Woodyard ©, Davison, Jaiyesimi (Pearson ‘71), Chislett (McAteer ‘80), Al Hamadi (Pell ‘80), Pearce (Pierre ‘60), Little, Kalambayi

Subs: Broome, Janneh, Pierre, Pell, McAteer, Currie, Pearson

Hartlepool United XI: Stolarczyk, Dodds, Foran, Hartley, Pruti (Clarke ‘45), Ferguson, Featherstone ©, Sylla (Finney ‘75), Kemp, Jennings (Kiernan ‘86), Umerah

Subs: Killip, Niang, Dolan, Trusty, Finney, Kiernan, Clarke

Referee: Craig Hicks