Hartlepool United are eight points off the play-offs with just four games to go.Hartlepool United are eight points off the play-offs with just four games to go.
Hartlepool United are eight points off the play-offs with just four games to go.

AI believes these are the teams who will scrape into the National League play-offs as Rochdale, FC Halifax Town, Altrincham, Southend United and Tamworth fight it out

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 16th Apr 2025, 07:00 BST
It’s been a great recent run for Pools with 10 points from the last four games – but it might be too little too late.

Pools remain eight points adrift of the play-offs with just four games to go. Stranger things have happened and while it remains mathematically possible Pools will keep fighting hard.

Further up the table Oldham, Gateshead, Rochdale and FC Halifax occupy the place still up for grabs with Altrincham, Southend and Tamworth looking to gatecrash the party with a late run.

So who will be joining Forest Green and either Barnet or York City in the play-offs? Here is how supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – predicts the final table will look.

Let us know your thoughts on the season so far at United. Join the debate on our social media channels.

Get more Pools news here.

100pts (+57)

1. Barnet

100pts (+57) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
94pts (+51)

2. York City

94pts (+51) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
82pts (+25)

3. Forest Green Rovers

82pts (+25) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
74pts (+10)

4. FC Halifax Town

74pts (+10) Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:National LeagueFC Halifax TownRochdaleAltrinchamSouthendGatesheadOldham
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice