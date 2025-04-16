Pools remain eight points adrift of the play-offs with just four games to go. Stranger things have happened and while it remains mathematically possible Pools will keep fighting hard.

Further up the table Oldham, Gateshead, Rochdale and FC Halifax occupy the place still up for grabs with Altrincham, Southend and Tamworth looking to gatecrash the party with a late run.

So who will be joining Forest Green and either Barnet or York City in the play-offs? Here is how supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – predicts the final table will look.