Kwame Thomas and Josh Stokes scored within seconds of one another to cancel out Emmanuel Dieseruvwe’s spectacular opener and leave Pools shell-shocked.

Thomas slid in from close range before Stokes raced clear from the kick-off to slot home after Dieseruvwe’s overhead kick had given Hartlepool the lead.

Pools were unable to produce a response as they slipped out of the National League play-off places.

Askey was hoping for more Eastleigh and less Chester from his side as they returned to action following two very much conflicting displays in those two outings.

Pools had ended their run of three straight defeats in the National League with a polished performance and win over Eastleigh before that same XI succumbed to a less than mediocre FA Cup exit against National League North outfit Chester – a result which brought about further frustration from supporters as Hartlepool’s season continues to stutter.

The message from Askey was clear in that they had to put the FA Cup to one side, given that it did not impact their league campaign. But there was still an element of trepidation at the EBB Stadium as Pools looked to put some distance between themselves and Aldershot, who sat just one point behind them in the table.

The Shots, managed by ex-Pools midfielder Tommy Widdrignton who expressed his fondness of Hartlepool ahead of the game, had lost just one of their last five in the league as Askey altered his starting line-up by handing a full-debut to Middlesbrough loanee Terrell Agyemang who started in place of Josh Umerah with Joe Grey pairing Dieseruvwe in attack.

And Grey was in the wars immediately when body-checked by Coby Rowe in the opening minutes – the Shots defender going into the book before the home side thought they had opened the scoring with their first attack.

Ryan Glover had time and space on the left to cut back onto his right and cross, with both Lorent Tolaj and Jack Barham both in the mix to glance beyond Pete Jameson, only for the offside flag to come to the rescue.

Pools were able to reset from that and enjoyed decent spells in possession without that final ball, Agyemang and Luke Hendrie both wasting decent crossing positions before a flurry of quickfire Aldershot chances had Pools on the back-foot.

First Barham stole into the area unmarked to head Glover’s cross over before Barham then turned provider, getting the better of Zak Johnson on the touchline to advance towards the edge of the area and play a low ball into the path of Stokes who swivelled to see his effort deflect wide.

The resulting corner was recycled as far as Tommy Willard who was able to skip by the Hartlepool midfield all too easily before forcing a stop from Jameson.

In the wake of all of that, Pools suffered another injury blow as Johnson was forced off with what looked like a groin injury, Matt Dolan coming on in his place.

Space opened up for Dieseruvwe on the half hour as he brought a decent save from Jordi van Stappershoef.

The game sparked into life soon after, and almost resulted in another reprimand for Askey who was left irate following an Aldershot counter-attack.

Pools thought they had penalty appeals when David Ferguson was bundled over before the clearance to halfway saw Tom Crawford dumped to the floor by Tolaj, in front of Askey, who then drove to the edge of the area to tee up for Willard who skied.

Agyemang, who had shown some nice touches in the first half, picked up a smart ball from Grey and was able to turn his man well to get a strike at goal which looped to cause Stappershoef to think twice.

But it was the home side who ended the half in the ascendancy, with Pools pleased to hear the half-time whistle, ignited by a flying save from Jameson to deny captain Aaron Jones.

Jones then sent in an excellent cross which saw Jameson hesitate before flashing across the face.

Stokes then got in on the act when turning Nicky Featherstone to whip across the face of goal with Alex Lacey and Emmanuel Onariase just about scrambling clear.

The second half, initially, didn’t bring the kind of reprieve Askey had hoped for as Tolaj tested Jameson within minutes of the restart after getting the better of Lacey.

But Hartlepool started to creep into things following a skirmish between Crawford and Theo Widdrington as Grey did well to find and create space on the left before showing good composure to pick out Hendrie on the edge of the area as his first-time strike brought a fine stop from Stappershoef.

But from the resulting corner Hartlepool hit the front in spectacular style.

Featherstone’s delivery looped up into the air on the edge of the six-yard box where Dieseruvwe, with his back to goal, produced a stunning overhead kick which nestled into the corner.

And Pools almost doubled their lead within minutes when Grey got in behind from a good ball by Crawford before Stappershoef denied with his feet.

Hartlepool were much more of a threat in the second half, with the counter-attack lending itself to their approach.

But for all of their improved endeavour after the break, Askey’s side were undone twice within seconds.

After Jameson had made a brilliant save to keep out Haji Mnoga’s header, the Shots were able to win back possession through Ollie Harfield who fizzed in an excellent ball from the left which substitute Thomas was on hand to steer home.

Aldershot supporters had not even managed to retake their seats before they were in front after the home side won back possession immediately from the kick-off which allowed Tolaj to flick a ball into the path of Stokes who rolled into the corner and leave Pools shell-shocked.

Tyler Frost almost added a third on the break as Pools searched for what became an unlikely equaliser before Agyemang then had that one chance in stoppage time when showing quick feet to create space and bring a good save from Stappershoef with Ferguson offside in the follow-up.

Pools’ players crumbled to the sodden turf at the full-time whistle, having dropped out of the play-off places, and will be wondering just how they threw this one away.

Aldershot Town XI: Stappershoef, Mnoga, Harfield, Rowe, Widdrington (Tetek ‘72), Tolaj, Stokes, Glover (Frost), Jones ©, Barham (Thomas ‘76), Willard

Subs: Haigh, Mullins

Hartlepool United XI: Jameson, Hendrie, Lacey, Onariase (Seaman ‘87), Johnson (Dolan ‘29), Ferguson ©, Featherstone, Agyemang, Crawford, Grey (Umerah ‘82), Dieseruvwe

Subs: Dixon, Paterson

Referee: Kirsty Dowle