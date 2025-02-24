Aldershot Town assistant manager Hugo Langton felt his side were good value for the three points following a dramatic 3-2 win over Hartlepool United on Saturday.

Pools went ahead when Tyler Frost diverted Luke Charman's ball into his own net but the Shots turned the game on its head in seven second half minutes following an own goal by substitute David Ferguson before a long range strike from midfielder Cameron Hargreaves. While Pools goalkeeper Adam Smith made a number of impressive saves, he won't have been best pleased with his role in either goal, although neither goalkeeper was helped by the difficult conditions at a sodden Recreation Ground.

Pools drew level 10 minutes from time when Mani Dieseruvwe, a surprise omission from the starting lineup, scored his fifth goal in four games against the Hampshire side but the hosts won it in the 94th minute after the barrel-chested Josh Barrett, a constant threat all afternoon, turned home from close range. For Pools, it was another disappointing result that leaves them needing a miracle to finish in the play-off places, while for Aldershot it was a vital three points that lifts them out of the bottom four.

"It's nice to take what we felt we deserved from the game," Langton told Aldershot's official club website.

The Shots ended a run of three National League games without a win when they came from behind to beat Pools on Saturday. Picture by Getty Images.

"We felt that we didn't take what we deserved from the Southend game on Tuesday night, but I felt we did today. I felt a bit aggrieved by the second goal that they scored because there was a clear foul, right in front of the dugouts, that wasn't given. They've gone up the other end and scored. I know we should have done better in the box, but that's a free-kick.

"The lads deserve credit because at 2-2, sometimes in that moment it can feel like you've been kicked in the cojones as it were. It can hurt you, but we just kept going and I'm really glad that we got the winner.

"The players have grafted so hard lately. It was a little bit of a typical Aldershot performance since we've been here at the football club - lots of goals, action and another late winner. It was nice to get the win."