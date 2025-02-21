Aldershot Town manager Tommy Widdrington has played down talk of a crisis at The Recreation Ground ahead of Saturday's visit of Hartlepool United.

The Shots have won just one of their last 11 National League games, a miserable run that's seen them slip into the bottom four, but Widdrington feels his side can take heart following an improved performance against play-off chasing Southend last time out.

Widdrington, who won promotion at Pools as a player in 2003, has been in charge of the Shots for almost two years. Having led Aldershot to the FA Cup third round and an impressive eighth-placed finish in the National League last season, this term has proved more difficult for a whole host of reasons. The Hampshire side lost top-scorer Lorent Tolaj, who bagged 22 goals in 49 games last season, while the influential Josh Stokes returned to parent club Bristol City. The attacking-midfielder scored 16 goals in 29 games at the Recreation Ground before signing for the Robins in January but spent the second half of last term back on loan at the Shots, adding two more goals to his tally. Widdrington worked hard to fill the void left by the talismanic duo, signing the likes of Ryan Jones, James Henry and Kai Corbett, but the pair were always going to be difficult to replace.

Off the pitch, Widdrington endured a serious health scare and was forced to take a leave of absence after suffering two strokes in November. He returned to the dugout at the end of last month and is now tasked with steering the Shots, who are two points adrift of safety, clear of the National League relegation zone.

"We have to reiterate to the players that we believe in them first and foremost," Widdrington told Aldershot's official club website.

"They need to believe in themselves, they're young, they're a young group of lads. If we turn out that level of performance (against Southend), then we'll have no worries about anything. Everybody keeps talking about a crisis, it's not. We've got 16 games left to play, there's a lot of football still to be played. The performance has given me a lot of heart, that was a much better 90 minutes than we put out on Saturday. We've got to put it to one side. Whether we'd won, lost or drawn, there's no good me being high if we win or low if we lose. What I've got to do is be the constant, that's what my job is. I'll be back in, looking at a strategy to try and beat Hartlepool United."