An initial assessment of all 23 of Hartlepool United’s National League rivals ahead of the 2024/25 season:
1. AFC Fylde
Like Pools, the Coasters are set for a summer of change after releasing nine players last month. Finished 18th last season and will need to recruit well if they're to match or better that again next term. The Lancashire outfit will need to keep hold of Nick Haughton, who scored 18 goals from midfield, and can call on some exciting young talent, particularly in the form of full-back Connor Barrett and teenage attacker Danny Ormerod. In manager Chris Beech, Fylde have a safe pair of hands who Pools fans will know well from his time in the North East, where he made over 100 appearances as a player. Photo: Lewis Storey
2. Aldershot Town
The Shots could be in for a challenging summer and will have to be extremely shrewd if they're to overachieve again next season. Tommy Widdrington, who won promotion with Pools in 2003, steered the Hampshire side to an eighth-placed finish. It could have been so much more, but the Shots slipped out of the top seven following a poor run, including a 2-0 defeat at the Suit Direct Stadium, at the wrong time. Even then, it looked like Aldershot might be given a reprieve after Gateshead were barred from taking part in the play-offs, but the National League instead opted to give fourth placed Altrincham a bye. Teenage midfielder Josh Stokes scored 18 goals but will link-up with Bristol City this summer, while captain and top scorer Lorent Tolaj, who notched 22 in all competitions, is expected to attract some interest. Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Altrincham
The Robins have been on an upwards trajectory in recent years and have gone from strength-to-strength since becoming a full time, professional outfit in 2022. Just missed out on a place at Wembley after losing 3-1 to Bromley in the play-off semi-finals but gained a host of admirers for their fearless football under impressive manager Phil Parkinson. The Greater Manchester side have retained the core of last season's successful squad but will have a job on their hands to keep hold of 22-year-old attacking-midfielder Chris Conn-Clarke, who top-scored with 23 goals in all competitions and is said to have attracted the attention of the likes of Ipswich, Portsmouth and Mansfield. Photo: Robbie Stelling
4. Barnet
Did the double over Pools and finished second but let themselves down in the play-offs, losing 4-0 to Solihull Moors in the semi-final. Former Pools frontman Nicke Kabamba notched 29 goals in 47 appearances and, like a fair chunk of last season's squad, remains under contract. The Bees have been something of a basket-case in recent years and would have been relegated in 2021 were it not for the Covid pandemic. However, some stability seems to have returned to North West London under Dean Brennan and Barnet have finished in the top five in both of the last two seasons and will be looking to push for promotion next term. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.