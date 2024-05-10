2 . Aldershot Town

The Shots could be in for a challenging summer and will have to be extremely shrewd if they're to overachieve again next season. Tommy Widdrington, who won promotion with Pools in 2003, steered the Hampshire side to an eighth-placed finish. It could have been so much more, but the Shots slipped out of the top seven following a poor run, including a 2-0 defeat at the Suit Direct Stadium, at the wrong time. Even then, it looked like Aldershot might be given a reprieve after Gateshead were barred from taking part in the play-offs, but the National League instead opted to give fourth placed Altrincham a bye. Teenage midfielder Josh Stokes scored 18 goals but will link-up with Bristol City this summer, while captain and top scorer Lorent Tolaj, who notched 22 in all competitions, is expected to attract some interest. Photo: Mark Fletcher