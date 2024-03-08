How many can you name before reading the following list?
1. Joel Dixon
The Middlesbrough-born goalkeeper has played the lion's share of games in-between the sticks since his summer arrival from Bolton. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Pete Jameson
The 30-year-old has made 11 appearances since signing on a season-long loan from Harrogate. Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. David Ferguson
The left-back captained Pools for the first part of the season and has made 36 National League appearances so far, scoring twice. Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Emmanuel Onariase
The 27-year-old was a regular under John Askey and has made 32 appearances so far. Photo: Mark Fletcher