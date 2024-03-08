Just six of the 38 Hartlepool United players to represent the club competitively so far this season.Just six of the 38 Hartlepool United players to represent the club competitively so far this season.
All 38 players to have represented Hartlepool United during the National League season so far - how many can you name?

No less than 38 players have represented Hartlepool United in competitive fixtures during a season ravaged by injuries.
By Robbie Stelling
Published 8th Mar 2024, 11:53 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 12:22 GMT

How many can you name before reading the following list?

The Middlesbrough-born goalkeeper has played the lion's share of games in-between the sticks since his summer arrival from Bolton.

1. Joel Dixon

The Middlesbrough-born goalkeeper has played the lion's share of games in-between the sticks since his summer arrival from Bolton. Photo: Frank Reid

The 30-year-old has made 11 appearances since signing on a season-long loan from Harrogate.

2. Pete Jameson

The 30-year-old has made 11 appearances since signing on a season-long loan from Harrogate. Photo: Mark Fletcher

The left-back captained Pools for the first part of the season and has made 36 National League appearances so far, scoring twice.

3. David Ferguson

The left-back captained Pools for the first part of the season and has made 36 National League appearances so far, scoring twice. Photo: Mark Fletcher

The 27-year-old was a regular under John Askey and has made 32 appearances so far.

4. Emmanuel Onariase

The 27-year-old was a regular under John Askey and has made 32 appearances so far. Photo: Mark Fletcher

