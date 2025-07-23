4 . Danny Johnson

The experienced frontman, who has been linked with a move to Victoria Park for the last couple of years, was confirmed as a Pools player an hour before the departure of the prolific Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games before signing for National League rivals Rochdale. At the time, it was hard not to feel ever so slightly underwhelmed; Pools had replaced the hugely popular Dieseruvwe with someone who managed eight goals for League Two Walsall last term. However, it has since become clear in light of the signing of Alex Reid that Johnson is not expected to step up and fill Dieseruvwe's shoes all on his own; along with fellow new recruits Reid and Jermaine Francis, Pools could reasonably argue that their front line looks more complete than it did last term, when most of their goals came from Dieseruvwe. Johnson, who had a spell in the Pools academy 15 years ago, has proven he can score goals in the Football League - indeed, he bagged a hat-trick against Pools on the opening day of the 2022/23 season - and has a decent record from spells at the likes of Gateshead, Leyton Orient and Walsall. He's already proven what a competent finisher he is having scored two goals in his last two pre-season games. Providing Pools can create enough chances for him, then he could well have a prolific campaign. Photo: Tim Thursfield