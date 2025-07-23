Just six weeks ago, Pools fans were having nightmares about what their club's future might have in store. Now, following what looks like a really strong summer of recruitment, long-suffering supporters are daring to dream of a promotion push once again. We've taken a detailed look at all nine summer signings so far.
1. Brad Walker
The versatile midfielder, who can also operate as a centre-half, became the club's first summer signing on June 27. The 29-year-old is a familiar face to Pools fans, having come through the ranks at Victoria Park and made 123 appearances at the beginning of his career. Walker's talent is not in doubt and he's already impressed with his powerful running and impressive passing range. However, his chequered injury record has to be a concern and he missed the trip to Whitby, the club's second pre-season friendly, after picking up a knock in training. Particularly during spells with Port Vale and Tranmere, the Billingham-born midfielder has struggled with fitness and his last competitive appearance came on New Year's Day. That said, fans of both the Valiants and the Rovers rated him highly whenever he was available and Pools could have a player on their hands, providing they can keep him fit and firing. Given that Pools look strong in the engine room, with Nathan Sheron and Jamie Miley forming a productive partnership in the second half of the season, manager Simon Grayson might have the luxury of being able to manage Walker's minutes towards the start of the season. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
2. Reiss McNally
An exciting new defensive addition, McNally became the club's second summer signing, following hot on the heels of Brad Walker towards the end of June. The highly rated 24-year-old arrives following a hugely successful spell at Kidderminster Harriers, where he was part of a back line that kept 21 clean sheets as the Worcestershire side finished third in the National League North. McNally made over 100 appearances at the historic Aggborough Stadium having initially impressed during a loan spell while on the books of Solihull Moors and has received rave reviews from Kiddy fans, with some even hailing him as one of the club's best players in recent memory. The initial signs have been good so far in pre-season; McNally looks comfortable with the ball at his feet, while his impressive turn of pace should complement the experienced Tom Parkes well. He will of course have to adapt to life back in the National League, so Pools fans might have to be patient before seeing the best of him, but McNally looks like being a shrewd bit of business and the defender could have a high ceiling if he continues to progress. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
3. Jay Benn
The signing of Jay Benn epitomises what Pools have been looking to do this summer - attract players with plenty of potential while possessing decent National League experience, who are also comfortable in a number of different positions. Benn, who can operate as a right-back, wing-back or right-winger, ticks a lot of boxes and enjoyed an impressive spell with Solihull Moors in the 2023/24 season, making 31 appearances as the Moors finished in the National League play-offs. Last season, the 23-year-old was part of the Bradford side that won promotion to League One, although he only made 12 appearances for the Bantams. Whatever the case, Benn has been one of the outstanding performers in pre-season so far, impressing with his pace and purposeful attacking runs. Veteran Nicky Featherstone picked him out as the new signing who has most impressed him in an interview with BBC Radio Tees Sport last week. Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Danny Johnson
The experienced frontman, who has been linked with a move to Victoria Park for the last couple of years, was confirmed as a Pools player an hour before the departure of the prolific Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games before signing for National League rivals Rochdale. At the time, it was hard not to feel ever so slightly underwhelmed; Pools had replaced the hugely popular Dieseruvwe with someone who managed eight goals for League Two Walsall last term. However, it has since become clear in light of the signing of Alex Reid that Johnson is not expected to step up and fill Dieseruvwe's shoes all on his own; along with fellow new recruits Reid and Jermaine Francis, Pools could reasonably argue that their front line looks more complete than it did last term, when most of their goals came from Dieseruvwe. Johnson, who had a spell in the Pools academy 15 years ago, has proven he can score goals in the Football League - indeed, he bagged a hat-trick against Pools on the opening day of the 2022/23 season - and has a decent record from spells at the likes of Gateshead, Leyton Orient and Walsall. He's already proven what a competent finisher he is having scored two goals in his last two pre-season games. Providing Pools can create enough chances for him, then he could well have a prolific campaign. Photo: Tim Thursfield
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.