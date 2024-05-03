2 . Edon Pruti

The 22-year-old has a lot of the attributes to have a bright future in the game but, despite a decent enough start, he never seemed to settle in the North East. The young defender showed some promising signs following his transfer from Brentford's B team in January last year, playing 22 times in the second half of the season and impressing despite Pools' relegation from League Two. Commanding and good in the air, he was a bit rash and wasteful with the ball at his feet but there was enough to suggest the Albanian under-21 international would form an important part of John Askey's plans and it was little surprise to see him offered a new deal. However, with rumours that he hadn't settled in the North East never far from circulation, he was dropped after failing to impress in the season opener as Pools were beaten by Barnet. He made just one more substitute appearance before heading back down south to link up with Farnborough, where he impressed during two separate loan spells. It seems likely he'll sign a permanent deal with the National League South side this summer. Photo: Pete Norton