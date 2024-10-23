Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United remained unbeaten under interim manager Lennie Lawrence following a 1-1 draw with Altrincham on Wednesday night.

Nathan Sheron fired the visitors in front with his first Pools goal after five minutes but Lewis Banks pegged them back in the 31st minute. Brad Young, who got a hand to the defender's effort, might have been disappointed not to keep it out.

Altrincham probably shaded the first half but Pools pressed for a winner after the break as Billy Sass-Davies, Joe Grey and Nathan Sheron all went close on an evening where there were more positives than negatives.

Veteran Lennie Lawrence began his second stint in caretaker charge with a 1-1 draw at Maidenhead and made three changes from the long trip to Berkshire.

Lewis Baines scored Altrincham's equaliser.

Adam Campbell, who came off the bench to score his second goal in three games at the weekend, returned to the XI alongside Billy Sass-Davies and Nathan Asiimwe.

Campbell replaced Greg Sloggett, Sass-Davies replaced struggling skipper Luke Waterfall, who conceded a penalty on Saturday, and Asiimwe, who was starting for the first time in a month, was preferred to Roshaun Mathurin.

Altrincham, meanwhile, are regarded as one of the National League's best footballing side's and secured a remarkable fourth placed finish last season.

Having punched well above their weight last term, the Robins have found things more difficult so far this season following the departure of talismanic top scorer Chris Conn-Clarke, who bagged 22 goals in 46 games from midfield before signing for League One Peterborough in the summer.

Lennie Lawrence remains in caretaker charge as the search for Darren Sarll's successor goes on.

While Pools have struggled with a lack of stability in the dugout in recent years, Altrincham's faith in Phil Parkinson has seen them rise from the Northern Premier League to the comparatively heady heights of the National League - since Parkinson's appointment in April 2017, Pools have had 12 permanent managers.

Parkinson made four changes from his side's 2-2 draw with Gateshead.

Former Pools midfielder Tom Crawford, who made more than 100 appearances at the Prestige Group Stadium, has impressed since signing for the Robins in July, scoring twice in 13 games.

Versatile defender Eddy Jones played six times during a fleeting loan spell at Pools and was making his 98th appearance for the Manchester side.

The visitors made a bright start and took the lead after five minutes thanks to a fine finish by Nathan Sheron.

Nathan Asiimwe, whose last start came in the humbling defeat to Rochdale at the end of September, looked like he had something to prove and had a hand in the opening goal following a purposeful beginning to the game.

The Charlton loanee drove forward before finding Dan Dodds, who crossed into a dangerous area and Adam Campbell headed down to Sheron and the marauding midfielder drilled a left-footed strike beyond Ethan Ross to fire Pools into the lead.

Altrincham were looking a threat on the counter-attack and David Ferguson had to be at his best to deal with the lively Kahrel Reddin but Pools were taking the game to the hosts and Dieseruvwe stabbed an inventive effort goalwards while Adam Campbell's tame free-kick sailed well over the crossbar.

The Robins, who had only lost once at home all season, started to grow into the game and Nicky Featherstone made a telling defensive contribution as Reddin drove into the box while Tom Crawford and George Wilson were beginning to make the hosts tick in midfield.

However, Pools were holding their shape well and limited Altrincham to a handful of half chances, with Justin Amaluzor's deflected effort comfortable for Brad Young after Tom Parkes had mishit his clearance.

Both Mani Dieseruvwe and Nathan Asiimwe found themselves in promising positions as Pools continued to pose a threat of their own but the visitors were slowly being forced back as Altrincham started to turn the screw.

And the home side's pressure told in the 31st minute when Lewis Banks levelled the scores.

The former Stoke defender was allowed to glide past a couple of Pools defenders before his low shot beat Young, who might have been a bit disappointed after getting a hand to his effort.

Pools were under the cosh and being pushed back but managed to offer a response and almost went back in front when Dan Dodds drove forward and his deflected cross looped onto the post and required Ethan Ross to palm the ball off his line.

Adam Campbell, who has struggled all season with an Achilles issue, went down five minutes before the break and looked to be limping but almost made it 2-1 on the stroke of half time when his curling effort from the edge of the box forced a fingertip save from Ross.

The second half started in a similar vein, with Pools sitting off the hosts and allowing them to dictate the tempo and Billy Sass-Davies, who was enjoying a strong showing, produced an important defensive header under considerable pressure following a deep cross to the back post.

Nathan Sheron made an important block to deny Justin Amaluzor while at the other end the towering Sass-Davies headed over David Ferguson's threatening cross from the left.

David Ferguson, who was impressing at full-back, was the next man to make an important clearing header after almost getting caught underneath a deep cross but there was the sense that, again, Pools were starting to be forced back.

Brad Young made a strong save down to his left to thwart Kahrel Reddin, a constant thorn in the visitors side, while Mani Dieseruvwe's clever header back across goal didn't quite come down for Campbell after good work between Dodds and Asiimwe on the right flank.

Both sides were rather cancelling each other out as the clock ticked down but Altrincham almost unlocked the Pools defence with 17 minutes of normal time remaining when Justin Amaluzor, who had been busy in the second half, lashed an effort into the side netting.

Moments later, Billy Sass-Davies had to be at his best again when his low sliding challenge blocked Regan Linney's goalbound effort while David Ferguson continued to get the better of Kahrel Reddin on the Robins right-hand side.

Lawrence introduced both Luke Charman and Anthony Mancini 10 minutes from time as Pools looked to regain some attacking impetus and the Frenchman forced a save from Ross at the near post with five minutes to go.

Pools have struggled to pose a threat from set-pieces this season but almost scored from a corner late on when Nathan Sheron poked wide from close range at the back post while Joe Grey curled an effort the wrong side of the woodwork from a promising position on the edge of the box.

Mani Dieseruvwe almost turned home following a goalmouth scramble in the 90th minute before referee Greg Rollason brought an end to a positive evening for Pools.

Pools: Young; Dodds, Sass-Davies, Parkes (c), Ferguson; Featherstone, Sheron; Grey, Campbell (sub, Mancini, 80), Asiimwe (sub, Charman, 80); Dieseruvwe.

Altrincham: Ross; Banks, Eddy Jones, Baines (c), James Jones; Wilson, Crawford; Reddin, Newby, Amaluzor; Linney.

Att: 1,463 (144 away).