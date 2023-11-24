Andy Woodman is expecting a ‘tough game’ against Hartlepool United but is hoping Bromley can overcome what he suggests as a ‘blip’ in midweek when suffering defeat against Aldershot.

Woodman’s Bromley are enjoying another strong National League campaign having reached the play-offs in two of the last three seasons with the Ravens third in the table having lost just one of their last seven league games.

That defeat came in a surprise home reverse in midweek against Aldershot. Woodman’s side raced into a 2-0 lead inside four minutes before a second half collapse, including Byron Webster’s red card, as the Shots snatched all three points with a goal in the 104th minute.

For Hartlepool, they are looking to make it four games without defeat after an upturn in form following their two week break earlier this month. John Askey’s side have taken four points from back-to-back away games but must now look to improve on home soil.

Andy Woodman is relishing Bromley's trip to Hartlepool United. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“I always think Hartlepool is a tough place to go,” said Woodman. “My son was there on loan there when I was at Newcastle and it was always a tough ground to watch them grind out results, so it’ll be a tough game and they’v’e got a manager who knows how to play football.

"We’ve got to be on our mettle and not take our foot off the pedal but it’s a game I think we should look forward to after midweek and jump in with both feet and try and take care of our business up there.

“We were the victims of our own downfall [in midweek]. We haven’t done that too many times since I’ve been here. I can’t think of too many times as bad as that.

"We’ve got to look at that in isolation and hopefully that’s just a blip and we can get back to winning ways.”

Speaking ahead of their return to Victoria Park, Askey says the meeting with the Ravens will be a good test for his side following their recent improvement.

“You want games to come thick and fast as a player, so they should all be looking forward to the game,” said Askey.