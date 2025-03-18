Anthony Limbrick delighted with teenage defender's determined display against Solihull Moors
The teenage defender is hoping to end a frustrating season on a high and looks set for a run in the side between now and the end of the campaign following a hamstring injury to the luckless Dan Dodds, who is preparing to spend "a few weeks" on the sidelines.
Stephenson has endured a mixed campaign so far. Having broken into the side under Kevin Phillips at the back end of last term, Stephenson featured in all of the first six games this season but fell out of favour following a difficult afternoon against Wealdstone at the end of August when he was substituted at half time. Since then, the 19-year-old has been shipped out on loan to Northern Premier League sides Blyth Spartans and Whitby Town and hadn't made a Pools appearance for six months when he was brought back into the fold by Limbrick.
Stephenson missed a glaring chance to win Pools the game in added time against Maidenhead last month on his return to the side but has shown considerable spirit and character to bounce back since then and impressed at the weekend with a determined display. While he might still be something of a diamond in the rough, Stephenson has decent experience for someone of his age and is a fan favourite thanks to his energy, determination and charisma, not to mention his strong links to the town.
"I think Doddsy will be out for a few weeks unfortunately with that challenge where he sort of rolled over the ball," Limbrick told the official club website.
"He's hurt his hamstring, so he'll be out for a little while.
"Louis is a local lad, he gives his all, he's got great energy. He's at a good age to work with and to develop and he really wears his heart on his sleeve when he plays. I'm really pleased for him, I thought he had another solid performance. He's flexible, he can play at wing-back or he can play right-back. I thought he did well."
