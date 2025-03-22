Young goalkeeper Owen Foster, who has been acting as back-up to Adam Smith in recent weeks, was not in the Pools squad for Saturday's emphatic win over Boston United. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has confirmed that goalkeeper Owen Foster has returned to Hull following the end of his short-term loan deal.

Foster signed for Pools last month after an injury to Joel Dixon and has been acting as cover for Adam Smith in recent weeks.

However, the 21-year-old was not in the Pools squad for Saturday's thumping win over in-form Boston, with teenager Harry Conyard taking his place among the substitutes for the first time in his absence.

Limbrick has now confirmed that Foster has returned to parent club Hull but that Pools are looking at recruiting another goalkeeper next week.

Foster made his professional debut against Pools for Scunthorpe in April 2022, winning the man-of-the-match award after a confident showing. After the game, Iron boss Keith Hill tipped the youngster as a future England player.

Foster, who won Scunthorpe's young player of the season award in consecutive campaigns, had a trial at Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2022 before signing for Championship side Hull in July of the following year. He spent time on loan at Chorley and is yet to play for the Tigers first team.

While Foster didn't feature during his month-long stint at the Prestige Group Stadium, it would be a lot to ask of Conyard, a member of the Pools academy, to step into Smith's shoes were anything to happen to the experienced goalkeeper and Limbrick confirmed the club were on the hunt for a replacement.

"Owen's had to go back to Hull," he said.

"We'll look into that next week in terms of what we're going to do with the goalkeeping situation.

"We're looking to get another goalkeeper in."