Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick admitted he felt his side were a little bit fortunate after Barnet had a late goal ruled out during Saturday's stalemate.

Defender Adebola Oluwo thought he'd won the game for the Bees when he headed Anthony Hartigan's deep corner in at the back post.

However, referee Aaron Bannister disallowed the goal following an apparent foul on Pools goalkeeper Brad Young.

If there was an infringement, then there didn't look to be much of one and an incandescent Bees boss Dean Brennan said the strike had been "chalked off for no reason".

And while Limbrick certainly didn't begrudge his side a bit of good fortune, the new Pools head coach admitted he was unsure exactly why Barnet's goal was ruled out.

"I haven't seen it back, but I wasn't sure at the time what it was for," he said.

"The information we got from the fourth official was that there was a foul in the box, but I wasn't sure if I'm honest.

"It's nice for one to go for us because I think we've had a couple go against us in the last few weeks.

"I haven't seen it back, but I think getting a little bit of luck, if that's what it was, then I think we deserved it for the performance we produced."