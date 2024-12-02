"We're pleased with where we are at the moment and that's where we want to be competing."

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick was delighted to see his side secure seven points from the last nine available.

When Limbrick and new first team coach Gavin Skelton were appointed last month, the National League play-offs seemed a long way away.

Together with veteran manager Lennie Lawrence, Limbrick and Skelton have helped transform Pools into a side who are now within striking distance of the promotion places.

When Pools were thumped 5-3 at rivals York, they were closer to the relegation zone than the play-off places but an impressive run of four games unbeaten has seen them move to within two points of the top seven.

They overcame in-form Solihull Moors 4-3 in a remarkable game in the Midlands, got the better of former boss Kevin Phillips and his AFC Fylde side and secured a goalless draw against National League leaders Barnet.

All of a sudden, long-suffering Pools fans are dreaming of good times once again and Limbrick admits he's delighted with his new team's recent progress.

"We knew this week was a really important week," he said.

"We had nine points available, we're playing one team that's down there fighting for their lives, a Solihull side that are in and around where we want to be and then we had top of the table.

"Being in this league, things can quickly turn around and it can go either way - win three games on the trot and you can climb the table, lose three and you're looking over your shoulder.

"For us to get seven points from the last three games, we've very happy with that.

"It keeps us in touch and competing for the play-offs, and that's where we want to be.

"We all know where this club wants to be and that's important to factor in.

"If we keep the points going and keep the performances going, then that gives us the best chance to have more weeks like this.

"We're happy with where we are, especially considering where we were a few weeks ago off the back of that loss at York.

"When you look at the form table, we're right up there.

"We're pleased with where we are at the moment and that's where we want to be competing."