"It's been a lot of work and the players have been great with it, it's credit to them how well they've taken it on board."

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick hailed his side's defensive discipline after Pools kept a fourth successive home clean sheet against National League leaders Barnet on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools are yet to concede a goal at the Prestige Group Stadium since Limbrick and new first team coach Gavin Skelton were appointed last month.

While Pools have not been faultless at the back and have conceded eight goals in their last two away games, Limbrick, Skelton and manager Lennie Lawrence seem to have transformed a back line lacking in confidence into one difficult to break down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outspoken former manager Darren Sarll worked hard to sure things up over the summer and for all his side might have lacked an attacking outlet, Pools kept five clean sheets during his 15 matches in charge.

Pools have yet to concede a home goal since the appointment of Limbrick and new first team coach Gavin Skelton last month.

However, Pools had managed just one shutout in the 11 games prior to Limbrick and Skelton's arrival and conceded five at free-scoring York 48 hours after the new coaches were appointed.

There has been a notable transformation in how Pools defend - while Darren Sarll might have failed to deliver on his promised high press, Lawrence, Limbrick and Skelton have set their side out to harass and harry their opponents.

It is not a press at all costs approach, but rather a more patient and considered plan, with the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, Adam Campbell, Luke Charman and Joe Grey storming forward to close down when the opportunity arises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools also look far more disciplined out of possession and their defensive structure has proven difficult for sides to play through.

There has always been a sense that Pools have capable defenders - Tom Parkes made his 500th career appearance on Saturday, while skipper Luke Waterfall has twice captained sides to promotion from the National League.

Perhaps the biggest change, then, is that Pools are now defending as a team, with all 10 outfielders working diligently to keep the ball out of their net.

While Barnet manager Dean Brennan's criticism of both the home side's approach and pitch might have angered some supporters, it was a sign of how effectively Pools had managed to frustrate the division's leading scorers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Limbrick was full of praise for how his side defended as a unit after Pools kept a fourth home clean sheet in a row.

"We've tried to get the right balance between pressing high when we can but also dropping into the middle third when we need to," he said.

"We felt like if we dropped too deep for too long, Barnet would dominate the ball, create too many chances and really pin us back.

"We did feel like, with Mani and Adam and how well they pressed against Solihull, that we could get some joy in those areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then when you have Luke and Joe on the flanks, you can let them play their first pass and then get in the right pressing positions.

"It's impossible to get it right all the time but we knew we could get some joy from that, and we did at times.

"I felt like we defended the middle of the pitch and the edge of the box very well.

"With the two 10s that Barnet have got, they've got so much attacking prowess with the likes of (Ryan) Glover and (Rhys) Browne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we protected those areas in front of the back four really well with (Jack) Hunter and Feaths (Nicky Featherstone).

"It's been a lot of work and the players have been great with it, it's credit to them how well they've taken it on board."