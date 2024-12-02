"We've got to make sure we look after our own and coach them, train them and work them hard to get the best out of them.

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has stressed the importance of the club's academy.

It was confirmed last week that academy manager Ian McGuckin was leaving the club to take up a new role with Middlesbrough after an impressive 17 years of service at the Prestige Group Stadium.

McGuckin made 186 appearances for Pools while his work in the academy has helped to produce a number of first team players.

McGuckin memorably led the club's under-18s side on a historic FA Youth Cup run in 2017, with Pools hosting Liverpool in the third round.

In recent years, the likes of Joe Grey, Louis Stephenson, Max Storey, Campbell Darcy, Joe Aungiers and Alfie Steel have all progressed through the academy and featured for the first team.

Pools appointed Kings Lynn Town's academy director Alex Cross as McGuckin's replacement.

Cross helped a number of players progress to the first team during his stint in Norfolk, while he also spent the last 12 months managing Eastern Counties League Premier Division side Soham Town Rangers.

Cross has held various roles in the youth set-ups of Cambridge, Notts County, Boston United and Bradford Park Avenue and knows the North East well, having graduated from Northumbria University.

And Limbrick, who has worked in the academies of Southampton, West Ham and Peterborough, while also spending a brief spell coaching the England under-17s, is keen to see the club's youth teams continue to thrive.

"I think it's really important that we keep working hard to develop young players," he said.

"I've always had a keen interest in the academy wherever I've been, I've worked in youth set-ups before and I realise how important they can be.

"I've worked from under-13s and under-14s right the way up.

"It's really important that the first team staff value what's going on in the youth teams - we regularly get them over to train with us, we're training on the same site at the moment and we call on numbers from them pretty much every day.

"It's good for us to be able to get a good handle on who is performing well, who has got the most potential.

"Especially at a club like Hartlepool, the fans love a homegrown player who comes through the ranks.

"We've got to make sure we look after our own and coach them, train them and work them hard to get the best out of them.

"We want to get these lads ready for the first team - Louis (Stephenson) is a good example of that.

"Although he's going out on loan, he's already proven he can make the step up.

"I think it's so, so important and it's something I'll continue to take a keen interest in."