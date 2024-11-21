"Having the first home game on Saturday was a really special moment.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick says he has had a "really positive start" to life at Pools.

The former Woking boss left his role working in Peterborough's academy to join the Pools coaching staff earlier this month.

Limbrick's arrival was part of a restructuring in the dugout as Pools looked to move on following the dismissal of outspoken former boss Darren Sarll.

Lennie Lawrence, who had been in caretaker charge, was appointed manager until the end of the season, Limbrick signed on as head coach while former Carlisle assistant Gavin Skelton joined as the club's new first team coach.

The former Woking, TNS and Manchester 62 boss has been enjoying life at Pools so far.

The Australian-born Limbrick arrives with an interesting background in coaching and management having worked in the academies of Southampton and West Ham, had a short spell with the England under-17s and managed Woking, Welsh powerhouse The New Saints and Gibraltar's Manchester 62.

The 41-year-old, who wasn't born when Lennie Lawrence took on his first managerial role as caretaker of Plymouth in 1978, is widely expected to succeed the veteran boss at the end of the season.

In the meantime, Limbrick is determined to play a significant role on the training ground as Pools look to mount a play-off push.

Pools have taken just one point from the two games since Limbrick's arrival, albeit they gave a decent account of themselves at league leaders York and had to play 75 minutes against Eastleigh with 10 men.

Even so, there are signs that Pools are continuing to improve while the football has certainly been more expansive and forward-thinking than it was under Sarll.

Pools are something of a sleeping giant at National League level and with a committed fanbase, talented squad and impressive facilities at Durham University's Maiden Castle, Limbrick has been pleased with what he's seen so far.

"It's been very good so far," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"Everyone's been extremely welcoming - the staff, the players and the fans.

"Having the first home game on Saturday was a really special moment.

"Seeing all the people there and getting to meet them before and after the game - it was just a shame we didn't get the result we wanted.

"It's been really good so far - we're here at the university where we train and I feel like the facilities are very good. We've got everything we need here.

"When you add it all up - the facilities, the team, the staff, the players and the reception I've had - it's been a really positive start for me personally."