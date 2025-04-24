Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick is confident his side have what it takes to stifle Rochdale's attacking threat - even if Pools are sweating on the fitness of all three of their recognised centre-halves.

Pools lost Tom Parkes, Luke Waterfall and Billy Sass-Davies over the Easter weekend but a makeshift back three of David Ferguson, a left-back who has admittedly slotted into the role seamlessly in recent weeks, Jack Hunter, a central-midfielder who hadn't featured in almost a month after being struck down by illness, and Louis Stephenson, a teenage right-back who was thrust straight back into the side after serving a one-game suspension, stifled Gatshead's considerable attacking threat on Monday.

Pools are hoping to have at least one of their central-defenders back in time for this weekend's trip to Rochdale, with fans expected to descend on Spotland dressed in flat caps as part of their annual fancy dress tradition. Although Limbrick admitted Sass-Davies was "struggling", he said that both Parkes and Waterfall were due to return to light training on Thursday.

A cobbled together Pools back line struggled to cope with Rochdale's fluid front three in a 3-0 drubbing in the reverse fixture back in September. With David Ferguson suspended, then-manager Darren Sarll switched to a 3-5-2 formation for the first time, with Luke Charman lining up as a makeshift left-wing-back. The switch proved to be an abject failure and Pools were booed off following one of their worst performances of the season.

Limbrick will be hoping his side can keep former Pools frontman Devante Rodney, who was on target in the reverse fixture and has seven goals in his last seven games, quiet this weekend. Picture by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images.

Pools will go into this game with far more confidence having won four of their last six matches and sitting third in the form table behind York and Barnet, the National League's top two. Whoever lines up in the heart of defence will nonetheless have to be at their best to keep Rochdale's front line quiet, with former Pools striker Devante Rodney, who was on target in the reverse, having scored seven goals in his last seven games. Dale can also call on Kairo Mitchell, who impressed at the Prestige Group Stadium in September and has reached double figures for goals this term, as well as veteran Ian Henderson, who continues to play an integral role in the side despite having turned 40 in January, a month before manager Jimmy McNulty.

In spite of Dale's attacking talent and decent form - a run of three games unbeaten has seen them move up to fifth, within touching distance of securing a play-off place - Limbrick is confident his side can cause them problems at both ends of the pitch.

"It's a different challenge to Gateshead," he said.

"Rochdale do still like to get the ball down and play but they also don't mind getting the ball forward quickly and they score a lot of goals from crosses. Their movement in and around the box is impressive, they look to penetrate and get the ball into the box as often as possible. I think they're a really, really good side and I think it's going to be a tough one for us.

"However, if we defend properly and defend well, like we have done, then I think we've got the attacking threats and patterns and the different ways of scoring that will open it up for us."