"I think he's a really good footballer and he's been really unfortunate not to play.

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick admits he is a big fan of midfielder Anthony Mancini.

The mercurial Frenchman made an impact from the bench during Saturday's goalless draw with National League leaders Barnet and almost won the game when he blazed over from a promising position 13 minutes from time.

The talented 23-year-old has enjoyed cult hero status in the North East ever since making a blistering start to his Pools career at the beginning of last season.

However, injuries ended up reducing Mancini to just 14 appearances in his debut campaign and he's struggled to break back into the Pools side this term.

The Frenchman has not started a game since Lennie Lawrence replaced Darren Sarll.

Under the veteran boss, Mancini has been an unused substitute twice while he's made six cameos from the bench, only two of which have been for more than 20 minutes.

While his talent with the ball at his feet has never been in doubt, Mancini's injury record means there are understandable question marks about whether he is able to meet the physical demands of the National League.

He also has his work cut out to replace Adam Campbell, who has started seven of the eight matches under Lawrence and has been in fine form of late, impressing in particular with his tireless work out of possession.

Given that Mancini offers less without the ball, Lawrence has suggested that Pools would need to change the way they set up in order to accommodate him in the side - considering their impressive recent form of late, that seems somewhat unlikely.

To force his way back into the XI, then, Mancini will need to prove that his ability when he has the ball makes him indispensable to the side.

Saturday's FA Trophy clash against National League rivals Tamworth could provide the Frenchman with the chance to impress from the start.

The Lambs have already enjoyed success in cup competition, knocking out both Huddersfield and Burton Albion to set up an FA Cup third round clash at home to Premier League Tottenham.

In all likelihood, Pools will use the game as an opportunity to rest some key players while giving those on the fringes the chance to state their case.

Limbrick, who has been impressed with Mancini, admits the Frenchman is doing everything right as he looks to regain his place in the starting XI.

"I think he's been excellent," he said.

"He's a really creative player.

"I think he's different to a lot of the players that we've got, he sort of glides with the ball.

"I call him an unlocker, he can unlock defences.

"He can beat a man with a twist and turn and he gets involved in some great combination play.

"I think he's a really good footballer and he's been really unfortunate not to play.

"He can play a range of different positions, I think he can play off the right or the left, he's hard to pick up when he drifts inside.

"I think he can clearly play as a 10, you could argue that would be his best position.

"He could even play a little bit deeper depending on the midfield shape as well, maybe with one sitting and two in front.

"His attitude in training has been great, he just wants to play and get on the ball.

"He's impressed me and I'm sure he'll keep pushing to get more game time."