Anthony Mancini ruled out ahead of Hartlepool United's trip to Halifax Town

Hartlepool United have made one change to their side for this afternoon's trip to play-off chasing Halifax Town.

Anthony Mancini, who impressed on his first start since New Year's Day last Saturday, has been ruled out after missing training this week. Joe Grey, who dropped to the bench last week following an illness, returns to the XI.

Billy Sass-Davies continues in defence ahead of skipper Luke Waterfall, Jamie Miley and Nathan Sheron line up alongside one another in midfield for the fourth week running while Mani Dieseruvwe and Gary Madine, who both scored in last week's 4-1 demolition of Boston, start up front. New goalkeeper Darryl Ombang takes his place on the bench for the first time, while Jack Hunter features among the substitutes after missing the last two games with a hip issue.

Anthony Limbrick's side are looking to win back-to-back matches for just the second time this season.

Halifax, meanwhile, are without a win in their last three matches, failing to score in any of those games. Manager Chris Millington said the condition of the pitch at The Shay, which he blames for a recent injury crisis, was threatening to derail his side's season. Town did move to bolster their ranks ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline, signing former West Ham defender Sean Tarima, goalkeeper Toby Savin, attacking-midfielder Dubem Eze and Middlesbrough forward Daniel Nkrumah.

Pools (3-4-1-2): Smith; Sass-Davies, Parkes, Ferguson; Stephenson, Sheron, Miley, Cleary; Grey; Dieseruvwe, Madine.