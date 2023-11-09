Anthony Mancini is set for a scan to determine the extent of his hamstring injury after returning to Hartlepool United.

Mancini has returned to the North East after spending two months at home in France following the hamstring injury picked up in August which had threatened to rule him out for the rest of the campaign.

The Frenchman has, instead, been at home going through his own recovery work where it has been considered that the 22-year-old would be able to return to John Askey’s match day squad around Christmas time.

Mancini has now since returned to the North East where he was revealed to be back in training with Hartlepool’s first team squad at the club’s Maiden Castle training base.

Club physio Danny O'Connor recently insisted he will need to assess the midfielder ahead of providing any detailed timeline for Mancini’s official return and Pools may get a clearer idea on that with the Frenchman set to undergo a scan on Thursday.

"It’s nice to be back, it’s been two months I was in France to do my recovery. But it’s nice to come back and to see the boys. I’m happy to come back,” Mancini said on his return to the North East.

"It was a bad injury on my hamstring. But I’m feeling good to run and train a bit more.

"Every day I was doing physio next to my house where there’s a centre for injured players so it was good to do my recovery there and with it being next to my house it was the best combo I could do and I’m happy with the rehab that I have done.”

On his first day back with Hartlepool he said: "We just did a gym session on my hamstring and to see where we are because Danny doesn’t know where I am because he hasn’t see me.

"We just need to keep talking to each other. I’ve done my first gym session and a bit of running on the treadmill. There is a scan on Thursday to see exactly where we are and after that we can move on to see what will be the next step.”