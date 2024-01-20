Anthony Mancini strike gives Hartlepool United vital 1-0 National League victory at Ebbsfleet United

Hartlepool United talisman Anthony Mancini was his side’s match winner with the only goal of the game at Ebbsfleet United.

The fit-again midfielder’s 59th minute effort came on the day that Kevin Phillips was appointed as the club’s new head coach.

Phillips, who will take charge of Pools for the first time next weekend, watched on in Kent as Mancini turned his marker after receiving David Ferguson’s pass before firing home off the crossbar from 25 yards.

Pools enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges with striker Joe Grey bringing a save from Mark Cousins in the 27th minute.

But Ebbsfleet’s Darren McQueen was denied twice in quick succession by goalkeeper Joel Dixon just before the break.

After Mancini’s strike, Pools could have doubled their lead when midfielder Kieran Wallace sent a header over the crossbar.

But there were predictably nerves at the death as Fleet’s Omari Sterling-James saw a free-kick blocked by the head of defender Emmanuel Onariase.

Victory – achieved with a welcome second National League clean sheet of the season – lifts Pools to 13th place and means they are seven points from both the final National League play-off place and the relegation zone.

It was also caretaker boss Lennie Lawrence’s second win in three league games ahead of his final match in charge on Tuesday night against bottom side Kidderminster Harriers.