Anthony Sweeney makes five changes from Paul Hartley's last game as Hartlepool United face Morecambe
Anthony Sweeney has made five changes to the side that started the defeat to Sutton United at the weekend.
Pools travel to the Mazuma Stadium aiming for just their second win of the season after defeating Harrogate Town in their previous match in the Papa John’s Trophy.
Mark Shelton, Joe Grey, Ellis Taylor, Mohammed Sylla and Mikael Ndjoli are all named in Sweeney’s starting XI for tonight’s game with Morecambe. Here is how both teams line-up:
Hartlepool United team: Ben Killip, Reghan Tumilty, Rollin Menayese, Alex Lacey, Mouhamed Niang, Brody Paterson, Mohamad Sylla, Mark Shelton, Ellis Taylor, Joe Grey, Michael Ndjoli
Most Popular
-
1
Middlesbrough news: Boro boss Wilder identifies ‘big player’ for his side, Millwall man enjoying life on loan
-
2
Next Hartlepool United manager: 11 candidates to replace Paul Hartley including ex-Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Portsmouth bosses
-
3
ODDS: How William Hill rates Hartlepool United's survival chances as wait for first win goes on - plus how likely Rochdale, Crawley Town, Gillingham and Colchester United are to go down
Substitutes: Kyle Letheren, Euan Murray, David Ferguson, Jamie Sterry, Tom Crawford, Jake Hastie, Jack Hamilton
Morecambe team: Adam Smith, Liam Gibson, Ousmane Fane, Dylan Connolly, Arthur Gnahoua, Jacob Bedeau, Shane McLoughlin, Jon Obika, Ryan Cooney, Anthony O’Connor, Adam Mayor
Substitutes: Connor Ripley, Donald Love, Ryan Delaney, Cole Stockton, Jensen Weir, Liam Shaw, Kieran Phillips