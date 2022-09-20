News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Anthony Sweeney makes five changes from Paul Hartley's last game as Hartlepool United face Morecambe

Anthony Sweeney has made five changes to the side that started the defeat to Sutton United at the weekend.

By Joe Buck
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 6:14 pm

Pools travel to the Mazuma Stadium aiming for just their second win of the season after defeating Harrogate Town in their previous match in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Mark Shelton, Joe Grey, Ellis Taylor, Mohammed Sylla and Mikael Ndjoli are all named in Sweeney’s starting XI for tonight’s game with Morecambe. Here is how both teams line-up:

Hartlepool United team: Ben Killip, Reghan Tumilty, Rollin Menayese, Alex Lacey, Mouhamed Niang, Brody Paterson, Mohamad Sylla, Mark Shelton, Ellis Taylor, Joe Grey, Michael Ndjoli

Anthony Sweeney Has named his side to face Morecambe in the Papa John's Trophy (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

Most Popular

Substitutes: Kyle Letheren, Euan Murray, David Ferguson, Jamie Sterry, Tom Crawford, Jake Hastie, Jack Hamilton

Morecambe team: Adam Smith, Liam Gibson, Ousmane Fane, Dylan Connolly, Arthur Gnahoua, Jacob Bedeau, Shane McLoughlin, Jon Obika, Ryan Cooney, Anthony O’Connor, Adam Mayor

Substitutes: Connor Ripley, Donald Love, Ryan Delaney, Cole Stockton, Jensen Weir, Liam Shaw, Kieran Phillips

Harrogate TownPaul HartleySutton United