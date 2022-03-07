The event, which was held at Durham’s Ramside Hall Hotel on Sunday evening, celebrates the achievements of North East football with the region's players and media coming together in support.

And once again there was another star studded line-up in Durham with Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin scooping the player of the year award and Sunderland’s Dan Neil collecting the young player of the year.

But the night was also a special one for Pools as they were recognised for their achievements, as a team, in earning promotion back to the Football League in June while Sweeney was awarded with the distinguished John Fotheringham Award.

Antony Sweeney was handed the John Fotheringham Award at the NEFWA Awards ceremony. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

The John Fotheringham Award goes to someone who has made a significant contribution to football in the North East with past winners of the award going to high-profile figures within the region such as Sir Bobby Robson, Steve Gibson, Niall Quinn, Jack Charlton, Bob Moncur, Julio Arca, Kevin Ball and Louise Wanless.

And Sweeney is now the latest name to be added to the list for his services to North East football.

Sweeney, a club legend with Pools, took over the roll of interim-manager in November, before the appointment of Graeme Lee, and helped guide Pools into the second round of the FA Cup as well as the Papa John’s Trophy where they will this week contest a semi-final against Rotherham United.

And when presented with the award Sweeney was asked whether there is one particular moment which stands out during his 20-year-long association with Pools as a player and member of staff.

Antony Sweeney took over as Hartlepool United's interim-manager role during the month of November. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

“Getting back in the Football League,” said Sweeney.

“When you’re a Football League club and you get promoted that’s fine, but when you drop out of it to get back to where we thought we rightly belonged was a major, major thing. So credit to the lads.

“It was tough but we are where we need to be and hopefully the future is bright.”

Talks with Sweeney and the club have been ongoing over the 38-year-old’s future at the Suit Direct Stadium with the former Pools midfielder expected to play a big role in the club’s academy once it returns in the summer.

