McGrath was appointed as the clubs new head of sports science this week after Jake Simpson left the club in January for a move to Stockport County with ex-Pools manager Dave Challinor.

Simpson joined former coach Clint Hill in making the switch from the Suit Direct Stadium to Edgeley Park which left supporters concerned about Sweeney and where his potential future may lie.

Sweeney was handed the task of acting as interim-manager in November while the club searched for Challinor’s successor and managed the club for seven games in that time, including helping the club progress to the second round of the FA Cup with victory over Wycombe Wanderers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Antony Sweeney remains an integral part of the Hartlepool United backroom team. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

Sweeney has since returned to his first team coaching duty following Graeme Lee’s arrival in early December where he will remain for the rest of the season.

The long-term plan for Sweeney is to form part of the club’s academy which they are hoping to reintroduce next season.

The club had to discontinue the academy when it was relegated to the National League but plans are in place for it to return to a Cat 4 this summer with Sweeney expected to have a major role to play.

But Pools manager Lee has emphasised Sweeney’s duties will not solely be on the academy and that the 38-year-old will still have a key role to play with the first team squad.

“Tony is an integral part of the team. He’s going to help the process and he will have a bit of a role within the academy,” Lee told The Mail.

“He loves the academy and that side of things but he also loves the first team.

“So his true role will be key, but his first focus will be the first team and as we get the academy up and running he’ll oversee a lot of that as well and he’s in the planning with it all.

Lee added: “Discussions were going on between him and the club and hopefully we’re getting somewhere.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.