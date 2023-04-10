Nicky Featherstone produced an excellent finish inside a minute of the second half to draw Hartlepool level in the game after Danny Rose had give Stevenage a first half lead.

Rose headed in midway through the first half from Luther Wildin’s cross as Steve Evans’ side dominated much of the opening 45 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the second half, aided by Featherstone’s early strike, produced a dramatic contest with both sides giving as good as they have got.

Antony Sweeney reflected on what he believes was a good point for Hartlepool United against Stevenage. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Euan Murray blazed over from inside the six-yard box to spurn what seemed the best opportunity Hartlepool would get before Oliver Finney, who scored the stoppage time winner at the Suit Direct Stadium against Swindon Town recently, fluffed his lines when unmarked inside the penalty area.

But Pools had David Ferguson to thank for maintaining their unbeaten run under John Askey when clearing an effort from the line with the final kick of the game as they moved out of the bottom two ahead of Crawley Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a bonkers game,” said Sweeney, who was taking over post-match duties for Askey.

“I think if you’re one of the 5,600 who watched it, you got your value for money and you were entertained.

“First half I thought we were slow. The pace of the game, we were a second slower to everything.

"So when you’re valuing the point at the end I think at half-time we probably would have taken that point. As the chances flowed in the second half you’re looking back on it and thinking what if?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But with Fergie’s clearance with what was the last kick of the game I think it’s a point gained.”

Things might have been different for Hartlepool had referee Paul Howard decided to send off goalkeeper Jakub Stolarcyk when the Leicester City loanee raced out to meet Alex Gilbey midway inside the Hartlepool half when clear of a high defensive line.

Gilbey attempted to loft the ball over Stolarczyk who was able to block it which left Stevenage players, and manager Steve Evans, perplexed as they felt he had used a hand outside the area.

After conferring with his assistant, the referee decided against punishing Stolarczyk as the game continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think Steve Evans is happy with anything, is he? He’s not shy in coming forward,” said Sweeney.

“I’ve seen it back and it’s one of them. If their keeper does it we’re screaming and shouting regardless of whether it hits his hand. You’re trying to get an influence over the referee to give you something.

“It sort of looks as though it hits him under the armpit. His arms are not out.

“Does it hit his arm? Maybe. Would it have been a harsh sending off? I think it probably would have been.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad