Antony Sweeney to lead Hartlepool United at Morecambe

Pools parted company with Paul Hartley following their 2-0 defeat at Sutton United having gone nine league games without a win.

A Sunday club statement read: “Hartlepool United can today confirm that they have parted company with manager Paul Hartley and assistant manager Gordon Young.

“A decision was taken to make a change with the club currently sitting second from bottom in League Two and without a league win so far this season.”

Antony Sweeney. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images).

Pools moved quickly to appoint ex-Carlisle United manager Curle on an interim basis.

Curle will be joined by his assistant Colin West with Sweeney also set to return to the first team coaching staff.