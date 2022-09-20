Antony Sweeney to lead Hartlepool United at Morecambe
Antony Sweeney is to lead Hartlepool United at Morecambe tonight, with Keith Curle set to take interim charge on Wednesday.
Pools parted company with Paul Hartley following their 2-0 defeat at Sutton United having gone nine league games without a win.
A Sunday club statement read: “Hartlepool United can today confirm that they have parted company with manager Paul Hartley and assistant manager Gordon Young.
“A decision was taken to make a change with the club currently sitting second from bottom in League Two and without a league win so far this season.”
Pools moved quickly to appoint ex-Carlisle United manager Curle on an interim basis.
Curle will be joined by his assistant Colin West with Sweeney also set to return to the first team coaching staff.
Sweeney leads the side tonight for the 7pm Papa John’s Trophy game at Morecambe. Curle will meet the press on Thursday for the first time and his first home game is Gillingham at home on Saturday.