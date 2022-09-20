News you can trust since 1877
Antony Sweeney to lead Hartlepool United at Morecambe

Antony Sweeney is to lead Hartlepool United at Morecambe tonight, with Keith Curle set to take interim charge on Wednesday.

By Richard Mennear
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 1:12 pm

Pools parted company with Paul Hartley following their 2-0 defeat at Sutton United having gone nine league games without a win.

A Sunday club statement read: “Hartlepool United can today confirm that they have parted company with manager Paul Hartley and assistant manager Gordon Young.

“A decision was taken to make a change with the club currently sitting second from bottom in League Two and without a league win so far this season.”

Antony Sweeney. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images).

Pools moved quickly to appoint ex-Carlisle United manager Curle on an interim basis.

Curle will be joined by his assistant Colin West with Sweeney also set to return to the first team coaching staff.

Sweeney leads the side tonight for the 7pm Papa John’s Trophy game at Morecambe. Curle will meet the press on Thursday for the first time and his first home game is Gillingham at home on Saturday.

