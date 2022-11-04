Williams spent time on loan at the Suit Direct Stadium back in 2014 after progressing through the ranks with Middlesbrough. The 29-year-old impressed during his brief loan spell, scoring twice in seven appearances before returning to the Riverside to feature for the Teessiders in the Championship.

Williams returned to Hartlepool in the summer of 2019 following an injury-plagued time at Scunthorpe United after his Boro exit but was unable to rekindle the kind of form shown in his first spell with the club and was limited to just four appearances. He remained with the club during the promotion campaign in 2020-21 before being released last summer after their return to the Football League.

Williams, who has had loan spells with Peterborough United, Coventry City and Northampton Town, has since moved to the second tier in Iceland with U.M.F. Víkingur but now finds himself back in the North East during a break in their campaign. And as a means to maintain his fitness, Williams has returned to Hartlepool where he has been training with the first team squad.

Luke Williams has been training with Hartlepool United. (Photo by Barry Pells/Getty Images)

“He’s been here, but purely as a fact that we’re helping the lad out,” Curle told The Mail.

“He’s come back from Iceland, they’ve got a downturn in their season, and he wants to keep fit so we gave him the opportunity.

“There’s no offer on the table for Luke, it’s just purely us opening the doors and giving him the opportunity to come and train. There’s nothing better for him in his off-season to come and train.

England's Luke Williams (L) reacts after scoring a second goal during a group stage football match between England and Iraq at the FIFA Under 20 World Cup at the Akdeniz University Stadium in Antalya on June 23, 2013 (Photo credit should read OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

“He wants to be involved in football rather than being involved with the personal trainer, doing the hard work.”

And asked whether Williams could potentially play his way into consideration for a deal with Curle, the interim boss remained clear on his stance.

Curle told The Mail: “Not at the minute, no.

