Barnet manager Dean Brennan discusses Hartlepool United test
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Bees have been almost all-conquering at home, winning 10 and drawing three of their 13 National League matches.
However, the North Londoners have been on a bit of a mixed run of late, winning just two of their last seven games in all competitions.
One of those was a goalless draw against Pools at the end of November, when Brennan felt his side were denied three points following a series of controversial refereeing decisions.
The outspoken Irishman felt his team should have been awarded a penalty while Adebola Oluwu had a late goal ruled out after an alleged foul on goalkeeper Brad Young.
Pools might well have had the rub of the green that day, but it was nonetheless a solid and well-organised performance from Lennie Lawrence's side, with Brennan's frustration a sign of how well the hosts had managed to stifle Barnet's attacking threat.
Yet Saturday's trip to The Hive promises to be a different proposition and Brennan appears eager for his side to right what he viewed as a series of wrongs when the two teams last met.
For all Barnet might have an intimidating home record, Pools will be no pushovers and come into the game in fine form themselves following a statement win over promotion contenders Oldham on New Year's Day.
"I'm expecting a tough game, they've just gone and beaten Oldham," Brennan told Barnet's official club website.
"We drew 0-0 up there, I thought we played really well.
"We just didn't get that bit of luck, especially in the attacking box.
"We scored that goal, we had several chances and we had a clear penalty as well.
"We're expecting a really tough game, they're in decent form.
"There's no easy games, it's a busy, busy week.
"I'm really excited about the next 21 games and I know our team has the capabilities to do what needs to be done."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.