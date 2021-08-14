Barrow v Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news, build-up and match updates from Holker Street
Hartlepool United travel to Barrow this afternoon for their first away trip of the 2021-22 League Two campaign (3pm kick-off).
Dave Challinor’s side go into the game having picked up an opening day 1-0 win over Crawley Town at Victoria Park before being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday night following a 1-0 defeat.
Barrow suffered the opposite fate, losing their season opener against Stevenage 1-0 before progressing in the cup with a 1-0 victory over Scunthorpe United.
Starting the season with back to back victories would be a huge boost to Hartlepool on their return to League Two after a four year absence. They also beat Barrow 1-0 in their previous visit to Holker Street back in 2019.
Challinor is expected to go with a line-up similar to the one that started against Crawley last Saturday though new loan signing Will Goodwin could be handed his debut with Fela Olomola a doubt.
The Barrow boss comments on Pools’ promotion
Today’s teamsheet
Luke Williams has signed for Gateshead
The midfielder left Hartlepool following the 2020-21 campaign.
Pools are here
We have arrived at Holker Street - team news coming up
One our until team news - check out our predicted line-up
Olomola a doubt
“Fela has a little niggle, it will be days and we’ll make a decision whether we risk him or not,” manager Dave Challinor told The Mail. “Potentially touch and go for the weekend but nothing serious. Is it worth risking so early in the season? We’ll see where we are with that.
“If not he’ll be fine for next weekend. We’ll have decisions like this throughout the course of the season but aside from him everyone is fine.”
Last five meetings - Hartlepool v Barrow
December 2019: Hartlepool 2-2 Barrow
September 2019: Barrow 0-1 Hartlepool
April 2019: Barrow 1-0 Hartlepool
September 2018: Hartlepool 0-0 Barrow
March 2018: Barrow 1-2 Hartlepool
The last Football League meeting between the sides came in the old Division Four back in 1972. Barrow won the game 2-0 at Holker Street.