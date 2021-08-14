Barrow v Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news, build-up and match updates from Holker Street

Dave Challinor’s side go into the game having picked up an opening day 1-0 win over Crawley Town at Victoria Park before being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday night following a 1-0 defeat.

Barrow suffered the opposite fate, losing their season opener against Stevenage 1-0 before progressing in the cup with a 1-0 victory over Scunthorpe United.

Starting the season with back to back victories would be a huge boost to Hartlepool on their return to League Two after a four year absence. They also beat Barrow 1-0 in their previous visit to Holker Street back in 2019.

Barrow v Hartlepool

Challinor is expected to go with a line-up similar to the one that started against Crawley last Saturday though new loan signing Will Goodwin could be handed his debut with Fela Olomola a doubt.

