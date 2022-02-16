Former Norwich City goalkeeper marks 100th Hartlepool United appearance with a clean sheet in win over Tranmere Rovers
Ben Killip celebrated his 100th appearance for Hartlepool United by helping his side claim all three points against Tranmere Rovers.
Killip played a big role in securing a third straight win for Pools when he denied Kane Hemmings from close range with an excellent save in the second half.
That save helped Pools to an eighth clean sheet under Graeme Lee and was Killip’s 13th clean sheet of the season in all competitions.
The 26-year-old has enjoyed a strong season at the Suit Direct Stadium featuring 34 times as he has won the race to be declared Pools No.1.
Following the arrival of Jonathan Mitchell from Derby County in the summer Killip’s time as first choice might have been under threat, but the former Norwich City man has risen to the challenge to keep the gloves.
Killip now faces competition from Huddersfield Town loanee Nicholas Bilokapic but Killip continues to repay the faith shown in him by Lee.
“Congratulations to Ben Killip. Keeping a clean sheet on his 100th appearance is fantastic for Ben so well done to him on that,” Lee told The Mail.
“From us coming in he’s been our number one and he’s continued to do that and when you’re getting clean sheets as well it’s massive for the keeper and the team.
“And getting 100 appearances for the club is an amazing achievement.”
Killip joined Pools from Braintree in 2019 and is enjoying a strong run of form in recent weeks including during Pools’ FA Cup defeat at Crystal Palace where he made a string of important saves to keep his side in the tie.