Best of the fan and action photos from Hartlepool United's win over rivals Gateshead - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 25th Sep 2025, 10:08 BST
Hartlepool United ended a run of six games without a win when they beat rivals Gateshead 1-0 on Tuesday night.

1. More than 800 Pools fans made the trip to the Gateshead International Stadium

2. Poolies were in fine voice

3. This young fan was showing his support

4. Pools won at Gateshead for the first time since 1954

