Birmingham City 2 Middlesbrough 1 RECAP: Jonathan Woodgate and Pep Clotet react to St Andrew's clash
It was another disappointing night for Middlesbrough and manager Jonathan Woodgate as the Teessiders suffered a 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City at St Andrew’s.
Friday, 4th October 2019, 22:49 pm
Boro looked like they had salvaged a late point after Daniel Ayala’s equaliser cancelled out Fran Villalba’s first-half opener four minutes from time. Yet it was Birmingham who recorded a deserved victory after teenager Odin Bailey headed home a late winner for the Blues. Scroll down to relive all action as well as reaction from both bosses.