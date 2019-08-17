Blackburn 1 Middlesbrough 0 RECAP: Jonathan Woodgate and Tony Mowbray react after Ewood Park clash
Middlesbrough weren’t able to chalk up their first victory of the season after a 1-0 defeat to Blackburn at Ewood Park.
Former Boro striker Danny Graham scored the only goal of the game after winning a penalty and converting from the spot. The Teessiders rallied in the second half but weren’t able to force an equaliser despite hitting the post. Scroll down to see how the match unfolded and what the two managers, Jonathan Woodgate and Tony Mowbray made of the match.