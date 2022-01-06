Blackpool boss Neil Critchley provides Covid-19 update ahead of Hartlepool United FA Cup clash

Neil Critchley’s side are light on numbers due to injuries and existing Covid-19 cases among the squad and the Seasiders’ boss revealed to Lancs Live there has been two further positive cases detected ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie at the Suit Direct Stadium.

He did, however, stress that he fully expected the game to go ahead as planned, as it stands.

"We've had another couple of covid issues this week so we'll have a couple of players missing at the weekend because of that and we still have 48 hours to go because we're still training today and still training tomorrow,” said Critchley.

Hartlepool United are set to host Blackpool in the FA Cup third round. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools themselves have been dealing with Covid-19 cases over the Christmas and New Year period following their postponed game with Colchester United in mid-December.

“You’re coming in each day and you’re doing your tests and just hoping that there’s no more. We’re taking all the precautions you have to take but it’s out of our hands,” Lee recently explained.

Pools’ FA Cup tie with Blackpool is scheduled to take place at 12.30pm on Saturday with a place in the fourth round up for grabs.

Lee said: “I’ll probably enjoy it more once I get the starting XI in my head. But once the draw happened it was exciting.

“We’re at home, the crowd are going to be coming in full force and I think we’ll challenge anyone here.”

