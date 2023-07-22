A low key affair was unable to produce anything in terms of goals as both sides battled the conditions at Croft Park by adding further minutes into their legs ahead of the season opener in a fortnight’s time.

John Askey was able to cast an eye on most within his squad having made nine changes at the break – new signing Emmanuel Onariase and a midfield trialist the only two to complete the full 90 minutes.

Onariase, arguably, had Hartlepool’s best chance of the first half when heading over at the back post after Matt Dolan’s free kick was recycled back into the box, with another of the club’s trialist’s, who featured at right wing-back, also dragging an effort wide in the first half.

Kieran Burton in action for Hartlepool United against Blyth Spartans in a pre-season friendly at Croft Park. Picture by FRANK REID

Pete Jameson saved well after a mix-up in defence before Askey changed his team at the break.

The home side were a little more competitive after the break and asked one or two more questions of Hartlepool as the game hit a pre-season lull.

Joe Grey was found well by Dan Dodds in the area but his left-footed strike lacked the conviction to find the back of the net whilst the returning Josh Umerah also forced a save.

Joel Dixon had to make a fine double save to keep out Blyth midway through the second half before Jake Hastie turned wide first time in the area for Pools late on.

Pete Jameson started in goal for Hartlepool United against Blyth Spartans. Picture by FRANK REID

In the end it was more minutes into the squad for Askey as he was able to take a closer look at his players – with preparations set to step up over the next week ahead of the first game of the season at Barnet on August 5.

But what did we learn from the goalless draw at Blyth?

A new trialist for Hartlepool United

As with most pre-season schedules, it’s an opportunity for managers to assess potential new recruits as they hand workouts to players out of contract, whether that be on the training ground or in game situations.

John Askey watches on as Hartlepool United face Blyth Spartans in pre-season action. Picture by FRANK REID

Against Middlesbrough, Askey included three trialists; midfielder Anthony Mancini – who impressed in the first half with an assist to his name – along with winger Dillon De Silva and midfielder Luis Longstaff, who both featured in the second half.

De Silva and Mancini have both continued with Hartlepool as part of their training camp squad in Scotland and both were handed starts at Croft Park.

Longstaff, however, is no longer part of the group after the former Liverpool youngster, who spent last season with Cove Rangers, agreed a move to Inverness Caledonian Thistle earlier in the week.

There was, however, another trialist involved who started alongside Mancini and Tom Crawford in midfield.

Joe Grey was one of a number of substitutes for Hartlepool United against Blyth Spartans. Picture by FRANK REID

Joe Grayson, son of former Sunderland and Leeds United manager Simon, was released by League Two side Barrow at the end of the season having spent time on loan with Dundee and Stockport County last year.

Grayson progressed through the ranks at Blackburn Rovers, making his professional debut for the club in 2018, but was released from Ewood Park in 2021.

Grayson can occupy a number of positions, either in defence or in midfield, and began in a holding role just behind Crawford and Mancini and gave a decent account of himself, particularly in the first half.

Grayson was first to test the goalkeeper with a strike from outside of the area having originally started the move with an excellent diagonal ball out wide to De Silva.

The 24-year-old looked calm and composed on the ball and will have given Askey food for thought, particularly with Kieran Wallace's injury.

Grayson was one of two players to contest the full 90 minutes against Blyth and although energy levels dipped in the second half, he may well have done enough to be handed another opportunity throughout the rest of pre-season.

Dillon De Silva was one of three trialists on show for Hartlepool United against Blyth Spartans. Picture by FRANK REID

As it was, it was the three trialists who stood out in the first half at Blyth.

De Silva, in particular, was busy on the right-hand-side, albeit a little wasteful in the final third whilst both Grayson and Mancini looked to make things happen in midfield.

Askey, undoubtedly, will be keen to continue monitoring all three players as we head towards the start of the new season.

Hartlepool United’s captain options

With Nicky Featherstone out of contract with Hartlepool this summer, and Askey suggesting it will be ‘unlikely’ the 34-year-old will now return to the club, the captains armband, in theory, could be up for grabs ahead of the new season.

David Ferguson has stood in for Featherstone over the course of the last 12 months when Featherstone has not been available, after Gary Liddle left the club last summer, and may well be seen as the natural choice as Askey’s skipper this season.

Ferguson, however, was among those starting on the bench against Blyth which meant the role was given to Dolan.

Dolan, much like we saw when featuring last season after joining from Newport County, anchored a central defensive trio with new signings Onariase and Kieran Burton and produced a solid enough display – organising his new team-mates well.

Although the season is yet to start, Dolan’s voice is one which may well be important in the dressing room this season which would make him a viable option for the captain or vice-captain role.

John Askey’s approach

Although we have moved into the second half of pre-season, managers are, as yet, unlikely to reveal their entire hand when it comes to team selection and formation.

However, having made nine changes at the break, Askey was able to change his approach across both 45 minutes at Croft Park having started the game with three centre-backs before switching to a back four in the second half.

Askey has, so far, started both pre-season fixtures in a similar formation to what we have seen from Hartlepool over recent seasons by utilising wing-backs – De Silva and Brody Paterson in those roles here.

After the break, however, Ferguson and Dodds were brought in at full-back as Pools shifted to a back four with Grey and Hastie flanking Umerah in attack.

Throughout the season Askey will undoubtedly alternate between systems but it is nice for him to be in a position where he is able to have a look at both systems across two separate 45 minutes with their being a little more depth available to him in his squad.

Jordan Cook’s return

Whatever happens over the next couple of weeks in terms of being offered a longer-term deal, it was a nice moment for striker Jordan Cook who took to the field for Hartlepool for the first time in over 18-months.

Cook has been battling injury for a long period of time but has been afforded the opportunity to continue his rehabilitation with the club over the course of the last year and has played a significant role in Askey’s pre-season squad this summer.

Having been left out against Middlesbrough, Askey, this time, handed Cook a place in his squad with the 33-year-old coming off the bench in the second half.

Cook almost capped the appearance with a goal when seeing an effort deflect wide and, perhaps more importantly, will now get the chance to prove his worth as an option to Askey this season over the next couple of weeks.