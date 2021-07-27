LiveBlyth Spartans 1-0 Hartlepool United LIVE: Pre-season team news, build-up and match updates from Croft Park
Hartlepool United are back in pre-season action at Blyth Spartans this evening (7pm kick-off).
It’s Pools’ penultimate friendly ahead of the League Two season and one they will be keen to win following disappointing defeat to National League North opposition Spennymoor Town and Gateshead in the past week.
They face another sixth tier side in Blyth at Croft Park tonight. Spartans’ management team his made up of Pools legends Michael Nelson and Micky Barron.
Dave Challinor is expected to have Mark Shelton and Mark Cullen back in contention this evening after the pair sat out Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at the International Stadium.
The Pools boss has been far from satisfied from what he’s seen from his side so far this pre-season with all of their opponents ranked at least two divisions lower.
A couple more trialists are also expected to be on show with just a week and a half to go before the start of the new League Two season.
Refresh the page and scroll through our live blog to stay up to date…
LIVE: Blyth Spartans 1 (Hickey 9’) Hartlepool United 0
Last updated: Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 20:22
- Pools XI: Trialist, Sterry, Odusina, Liddle, Trialist, Ferguson, Shelton, Featherstone, Holohan, Molyneux, Trialist
- Pools subs: Killip, Trialist, Smith, Crawford, Olomola, MacDonald, Ogle, Byrne, Francis-Angol, Trialist, Close
- Confirmed Pools trialists: Shaun MacDonald (GK), Jake Lawlor, Adam Smith (GK)
- Blyth XI: Mitchell, Byrne, Lees, Buddle, Watson, Liddle, Deverdics, Hickey, O’Donnell, McNall, Dale
- Blyth subs: Trialist, Evans, Trialist, Painter, McKeown, Gillies, Clark, Reid, Trialist
- Referee: Adam Williamson
- Attendance: 815
67: Pools’ trialist #9 leaves the field for treatment
63: Fela Olomola comes on for Gavan Holohan as Pools make their first change
60: Quiet start to the second half so far
Pools enjoying decent spells of possession but not creating any real chances to draw themselves level.
Second half under way
Can Pools turn it around?
Half-time chances for Blyth
Josh Gillies and Ben Milburn replace Nathan Buddle and Lewis McNall.
HT verdict from Dominic Scurr
Half-time: Blyth 1-0 Pools
40: Luke Molyneux has another effort
More pressure from Pools sees Luke Molyneux’s strike deflect into the hands of Mitchell.
35: Robbie Dale with an ambitious effort
Dale attempts a looping half volley from the corner of the Pools box but it sails narrowly over the crossbar.
32: Pools have the ball in the net but the flag is up
Gavan Holohan clips the ball over to Trialist #9 who finds the net but the flag is up.
20: Verdict from Dominic Scurr as Luke Molyneux forces another good near post save from Mitchell
17: Great work from Shelton
A fine solo run from Shelton sees him worm his way into the box and get a shot away which is parried out for a corner by Mitchell at his near post.
15: Mark Shelton with Pools’ first effort on goal
A decent strike from Shelton on the volley from 25-yards. Safely gathered by Alex Mitchell.
GOAL! Blyth lead!
Jordan Hickey powers the ball in off the crossbar. Another simple ball over the top undoes Pools.
7: O’Donnell breaks down the left
First decent chance of the game falls to Blyth as O’Donnell bursts down the left flank before drilling a low shot which trialist Shaun MacDonald saves in the Pools goal.