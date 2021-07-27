It’s Pools’ penultimate friendly ahead of the League Two season and one they will be keen to win following disappointing defeat to National League North opposition Spennymoor Town and Gateshead in the past week.

They face another sixth tier side in Blyth at Croft Park tonight. Spartans’ management team his made up of Pools legends Michael Nelson and Micky Barron.

Dave Challinor is expected to have Mark Shelton and Mark Cullen back in contention this evening after the pair sat out Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at the International Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Molyneux and Robbie Dale in action during Blyth Spartans v HUFC pre-season friendly. 27-07-2021. Picture by Bernadette Malcolmson

The Pools boss has been far from satisfied from what he’s seen from his side so far this pre-season with all of their opponents ranked at least two divisions lower.

A couple more trialists are also expected to be on show with just a week and a half to go before the start of the new League Two season.

Refresh the page and scroll through our live blog to stay up to date…

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.