Hartlepool United are fighting hard to beat the drop.

What looked so bleak not so long ago is now looking much better for Pools after back-to-back wins by Keith Curle’s side lifted them out of the drop zone.

But, of course, there is still plenty more work to be done to pull away from safety.

League sponsors SkyBet believe they are now involved in a five horse race to avoid the National League.

Here are the full relegation odds from league sponsor SkyBet.

1. AFC Wimbledon 250/1

2. Grimsby Town 200/1

3. Newport County 33/1

4. Crewe Alexandra 14/1