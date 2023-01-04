News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United are rated as odds on to go down in what the bookies see as a five horse race.

Bookies see hope for Hartlepool United in five-horse relegation battle with Colchester United, Crawley Town, Rochdale and Gillingham - gallery

Hartlepool United are fighting hard to beat the drop.

By Stephen Thirkill
3 minutes ago

What looked so bleak not so long ago is now looking much better for Pools after back-to-back wins by Keith Curle’s side lifted them out of the drop zone.

But, of course, there is still plenty more work to be done to pull away from safety.

League sponsors SkyBet believe they are now involved in a five horse race to avoid the National League.

Here are the full relegation odds from league sponsor SkyBet.

1. AFC Wimbledon

250/1

2. Grimsby Town

200/1

3. Newport County

33/1

4. Crewe Alexandra

14/1

