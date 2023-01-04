Bookies see hope for Hartlepool United in five-horse relegation battle with Colchester United, Crawley Town, Rochdale and Gillingham - gallery
Hartlepool United are fighting hard to beat the drop.
What looked so bleak not so long ago is now looking much better for Pools after back-to-back wins by Keith Curle’s side lifted them out of the drop zone.
But, of course, there is still plenty more work to be done to pull away from safety.
League sponsors SkyBet believe they are now involved in a five horse race to avoid the National League.
